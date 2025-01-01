Menu
VIN 1GCUDEE85PZ159460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Radiant Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,901 KM

Vehicle Description

Appearance Package | Protection Package | Z71 Off Road Package | Trailering Package | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | BOSE Speaker System |
Experience rugged power and refined comfort with this 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST. This diesel-powered workhorse offers exceptional capability and efficiency, perfect for both work and play.

Key features:
- Powerful 3.0L 6-cylinder diesel engine
- Impressive fuel economy: 10.2 L/100 km highway, 11.1 L/100 km city
- Part-time four-wheel drive with electronic locking differential
- Spacious crew cab with seating for 5
- Advanced safety features including Teen Driver technology
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for on-the-go connectivity
- Radiant Red Tintcoat exterior with Jet Black interior

Don't miss out on this versatile and capable pickup. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive or start your purchase journey today. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you experience the power and comfort of the Silverado 1500 RST.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Interior

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps

Mechanical

Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

