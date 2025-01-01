$54,523+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST Duramax 3.0L Diesel | Leather Package
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$54,523
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 104,244 KM
Vehicle Description
Z71 Off Road Package | Protection Package | BOSE Speaker System | HD Rear Vision Camera | Wireless Charging | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats | Remote Vehicle Start |
Experience the perfect blend of power and efficiency with this 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST. This diesel-powered workhorse is ready to tackle any job while keeping you comfortable and connected.
- 3.0L 6-cylinder diesel engine for impressive towing capacity and fuel economy
- 4-wheel drive capability for enhanced traction in various conditions
- Spacious crew cab with seating for up to 5 passengers
- Advanced safety features including Electronic Stability Control and multiple airbags
- Automatic transmission for smooth and effortless driving
204-837-5811