2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Audio system

Advanced Voice Recognition

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Front Vented Discs

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob

to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features

in-vehicle apps

includes multi-touch display

personalized profiles for infotainment and vehicle settings

and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones

Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with Google built-in