Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the power and luxury of the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST, a rugged yet refined diesel truck thats ready for any challenge. With its impressive 3.0L Duramax Diesel engine and Z71 Off-Road package, this Silverado is built to tackle tough terrains while providing exceptional fuel economy. Key Features - Leather Pkg - Z71 Off-Road Pkg - Trailering Pkg - Convenience Pkg II - Bose Sound System - Heated Front Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Remote Vehicle Start - Dual-Zone Auto A/C - 13.4 Touchscreen - Apple Carplay/Android Auto - Spray-On Bedliner - Wireless Charging Safety Features - Adaptive Cruise Control - Chevy Safety Assist - Auto Emergency Braking - Lane Keep Assist - Lane Departure Warning - Forward Collision Alert - Auto High Beam - Backup Camera - Trailer Brake Controller And more! Dont miss out on this exceptional pre-owned Silverado. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of power, comfort, and technology. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you start your purchase journey. Reserve your Silverado now and elevate your driving experience! All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

72,120 KM

Details Description Features

$58,514

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST 3.0L Duramax Diesel | Leather | Z71 Off-Road

Watch This Vehicle
12623235

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST 3.0L Duramax Diesel | Leather | Z71 Off-Road

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 12623235
  2. 12623235
Contact Seller
Sale

$58,514

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,120KM
VIN 1GCUDEE85PZ166568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,120 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the power and luxury of the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST, a rugged yet refined diesel truck that's ready for any challenge. With its impressive 3.0L Duramax Diesel engine and Z71 Off-Road package, this Silverado is built to tackle tough terrains while providing exceptional fuel economy.

Key Features

- Leather Pkg
- Z71 Off-Road Pkg
- Trailering Pkg
- Convenience Pkg II
- Bose Sound System
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Vehicle Start
- Dual-Zone Auto A/C
- 13.4" Touchscreen
- Apple Carplay/Android Auto
- Spray-On Bedliner
- Wireless Charging

Safety Features

- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Chevy Safety Assist
- Auto Emergency Braking
- Lane Keep Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- Forward Collision Alert
- Auto High Beam
- Backup Camera
- Trailer Brake Controller

And more!

Don't miss out on this exceptional pre-owned Silverado. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of power, comfort, and technology. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you start your purchase journey. Reserve your Silverado now and elevate your driving experience!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Interior

AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Audio system
Advanced Voice Recognition
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
in-vehicle apps
includes multi-touch display
personalized profiles for infotainment and vehicle settings
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with Google built-in
13.4" diagonal HD colour touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 3.0L Duramax Diesel | Leather | Z71 Off-Road for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 3.0L Duramax Diesel | Leather | Z71 Off-Road 72,120 KM $58,514 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 3.0L Diesel | Z71 Package | Local Trade for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 3.0L Diesel | Z71 Package | Local Trade 71,640 KM $45,651 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Express Cargo RWD 2500 155
2023 Chevrolet Express Cargo RWD 2500 155" Clean CARFAX | 43,486 KM $46,704 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$58,514

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500