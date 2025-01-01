$58,514+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST 3.0L Duramax Diesel | Leather | Z71 Off-Road
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$58,514
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 72,120 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the power and luxury of the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST, a rugged yet refined diesel truck that's ready for any challenge. With its impressive 3.0L Duramax Diesel engine and Z71 Off-Road package, this Silverado is built to tackle tough terrains while providing exceptional fuel economy.
Key Features
- Leather Pkg
- Z71 Off-Road Pkg
- Trailering Pkg
- Convenience Pkg II
- Bose Sound System
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Vehicle Start
- Dual-Zone Auto A/C
- 13.4" Touchscreen
- Apple Carplay/Android Auto
- Spray-On Bedliner
- Wireless Charging
Safety Features
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Chevy Safety Assist
- Auto Emergency Braking
- Lane Keep Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- Forward Collision Alert
- Auto High Beam
- Backup Camera
- Trailer Brake Controller
And more!
Don't miss out on this exceptional pre-owned Silverado. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of power, comfort, and technology. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you start your purchase journey. Reserve your Silverado now and elevate your driving experience!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
