Clean CARFAX | New Brakes | LTZ Convenience Package | Safety Package | Appearance Package | Trailering Package | Z71 Off Road Package Experience rugged power and refined luxury with this gently used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ. This one-owner, accident-free truck combines capability with comfort, perfect for both work and play. - 5.3L V8 engine with 4WD for impressive performance - LTZ Plus Package for premium features - Heated steering wheel and 10-way power adjustable seats - Advanced safety features including Teen Driver and StabiliTrak - Crew Cab with versatile rear seat storage - Rain-sensing wipers and LED fog lamps - Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for on-the-go connectivity Dont miss this opportunity to own a barely broken-in Silverado. Schedule a test drive today at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC or start your purchase online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you experience the perfect blend of power and luxury. Visit www.birchwoodchevrolet.ca to learn more about this exceptional truck. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

25,327 KM

$63,794

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ LTZ Plus Package | 5.3L V8

12841939

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ LTZ Plus Package | 5.3L V8

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$63,794

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,327KM
VIN 3GCUDGED6PG209257

  • Exterior Colour Radiant Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,327 KM

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
Auto-locking rear differential

Safety

Airbags

Interior

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
STEERING WHEEL
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Steering
Stabilitrak
brakes
Front
LED
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Seat
electric power steering (EPS) assist
unauthorized entry
Wipers
deep-tinted
(includes child seat top tether anchor)
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
rack-and-pinion
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
driver 10-way power including lumbar
passenger 10-way power including lumbar
seatback storage on left and right side
centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
includes full-length bench seat
full cab width underseat storage
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
front rain-sensing
Up-level Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500