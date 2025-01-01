$63,794+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ LTZ Plus Package | 5.3L V8
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ LTZ Plus Package | 5.3L V8
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$63,794
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Red Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 25,327 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX | New Brakes | LTZ Convenience Package | Safety Package | Appearance Package | Trailering Package | Z71 Off Road Package
Experience rugged power and refined luxury with this gently used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ. This one-owner, accident-free truck combines capability with comfort, perfect for both work and play.
- 5.3L V8 engine with 4WD for impressive performance
- LTZ Plus Package for premium features
- Heated steering wheel and 10-way power adjustable seats
- Advanced safety features including Teen Driver and StabiliTrak
- Crew Cab with versatile rear seat storage
- Rain-sensing wipers and LED fog lamps
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for on-the-go connectivity
Don't miss this opportunity to own a barely broken-in Silverado. Schedule a test drive today at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC or start your purchase online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you experience the perfect blend of power and luxury. Visit www.birchwoodchevrolet.ca to learn more about this exceptional truck.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Chevrolet
Birchwood Chevrolet
Call Dealer
204-837-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-837-5811