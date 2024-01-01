Menu
Local Trade | Clean CARFAX | Trailering Package | Custom Value Package | Gooseneck/5th Wheel Package | Rear Vision Camera | All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

35,639 KM

Details Description Features

$64,143

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Custom | 2-year Maintenance Free |

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Custom | 2-year Maintenance Free |

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$64,143

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,639KM
VIN 2GC1YME76P1715017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,639 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade | Clean CARFAX | Trailering Package | Custom Value Package | Gooseneck/5th Wheel Package | Rear Vision Camera |
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching
Seat Belt Adjustable Guide Loops, front row only

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Four Wheel Drive
SUSPENSION PACKAGE
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Steering, Recirculating Ball with smart flow power steering system
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Brake lining wear indicator
Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not available with (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine.)
Air filtration monitoring
Transfer case, two-speed electronic shift with push button controls (Requires 4WD models.)
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Alternator, 170 amps (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section and a fully-boxed stamped rear section
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Engine, 6.6L V8 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, gasoline, (401 hp [299 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 464 lb-ft of torque [629 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)
Air filter, heavy-duty
Auto-locking rear differential

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Hood insulator
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Mirror caps, Black
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Tailgate, standard
Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel
Bumper, front (High gloss black.)
Bumper, rear (High gloss black.)
Door handles, Black grained
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Mouldings, beltline, Black
Taillamps with incandescent tail, stop and reverse lights
Tire, spare LT275/70R18 all-terrain, blackwall
Tires, LT275/65R20 all-terrain, blackwall
Grille (Front grille bar with "CHEVROLET" painted body colour. Includes body colour surround and Black mesh inserts with small Gold bowtie emblem.)
Tailgate, locking, utilizes same key as ignition and door (Upgraded to (QT5) EZ Lift power lock and release tailgate when (PCX) Custom Convenience Package is ordered.)
Tailgate, gate function manual, no EZ Lift
BedStep, Black integrated on forward portion of bed on driver and passenger side
Wheels, 20" (50.8 cm) machined aluminum with Grazen Metallic painted accents, 10-spoke

Interior

Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Steering wheel, urethane
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Rear seat reminder
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with wheel locking security feature
Driver Information Centre, 3.5" diagonal monochromatic display
Window, power front, drivers express up/down

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,

Additional Features

Wheels
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Tires
blackwall
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
P265/65R18 all-terrain
10-spoke
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
20" (50.8 cm) machined aluminum with Grazen Metallic painted accents
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

$64,143

+ taxes & licensing

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500