$29,833+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT Blackout Package | Clean CARFAX
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT Blackout Package | Clean CARFAX
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$29,833
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 10,481 KM
Vehicle Description
Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats | Blackout Package | Forward Collision Alert | Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Discover the versatile and efficient 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT AWD - a nearly new SUV with only 10,481 km on the odometer and a clean accident history. This Sterling Grey Metallic beauty combines style, performance, and practicality for the modern driver.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Fuel-efficient 1.3L 3-cylinder engine
- 8-way power driver seat with lumbar support
- Teen Driver technology for peace of mind
- LED signature Daytime Running Lamps
- Deep-tinted rear windows for privacy
- Remote Start for convenience
Experience the Trailblazer's comfort and capability for yourself. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive, or contact our team for more information. Whether you're ready to start your purchase journey or have questions, we're here to assist you every step of the way.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Power Options
Safety
Exterior
Seating
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Chevrolet
Birchwood Chevrolet
Call Dealer
204-837-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-837-5811