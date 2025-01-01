Menu
VIN KL79MRSLXPB032179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,718 KM

Vehicle Description

Blackout Package | Rear Vision Camera | Chevrolet Infotainment with Color Touchscreen | Remote Vehicle Start | Heated Seats
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT AWD. Despite being gently used, this SUV offers the latest features and technology for an exceptional driving experience.

- All-wheel drive capability for confident handling in various conditions
- Efficient 1.3L 3-cylinder engine with automatic transmission
- Teen Driver technology to encourage safe driving habits
- LED signature Daytime Running Lamps for enhanced visibility
- 8-way power driver seat with 2-way lumbar support for optimal comfort
- Deep-tinted rear windows and liftgate for privacy and style
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capability to stay connected on the go

Experience the Trailblazer's versatility and comfort for yourself. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Rear Vision Camera

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Mechanical

driver shift control
All-Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Steering
MIRRORS
brakes
Front
steering column
Door Locks
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Seat
4-wheel disc
Electric
Tire
tilt and telescopic
outside heated power-adjustable
rear child security
deep-tinted
non-variable ratio
driver 8-way power
Headlamp control
automatic on and off
push-button
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Drivetrain
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
driver and front passenger frontal and knee
seat-mounted side-impact and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
rear windows and liftgate
power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
driver 2-way power lumbar
signature LED
rear 40/60 split-bench
folding (60 percent on passenger side)
tap-up/tap-down on shifter
compact spare 16" (40.3 cm)
manual-folding (Body-colour mirror caps.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer