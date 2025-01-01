$30,341+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT New Brakes
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$30,341
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 38,718 KM
Vehicle Description
Blackout Package | Rear Vision Camera | Chevrolet Infotainment with Color Touchscreen | Remote Vehicle Start | Heated Seats
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT AWD. Despite being gently used, this SUV offers the latest features and technology for an exceptional driving experience.
- All-wheel drive capability for confident handling in various conditions
- Efficient 1.3L 3-cylinder engine with automatic transmission
- Teen Driver technology to encourage safe driving habits
- LED signature Daytime Running Lamps for enhanced visibility
- 8-way power driver seat with 2-way lumbar support for optimal comfort
- Deep-tinted rear windows and liftgate for privacy and style
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capability to stay connected on the go
Experience the Trailblazer's versatility and comfort for yourself. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
