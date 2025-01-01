$31,401+ tax & licensing
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$31,401
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 17,536 KM
Vehicle Description
Chevrolet Infotainment with Colour Touch Screen | Keyless Start | Remote Vehicle Start | Heated Seats
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT AWD. With only 17,536 km on the odometer, this nearly-new SUV offers exceptional value and performance.
Key highlights:
- All-wheel drive for confident handling in all conditions
- Fuel-efficient 1.3L 3-cylinder engine
- Spacious interior with seating for 5
- Teen Driver technology for peace of mind
- LED fog lamps for enhanced visibility
- 8-way power driver seat with lumbar support
- Remote start for convenience in any weather
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for on-the-go connectivity
Experience the Trailblazer's impressive features for yourself. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive, or start your purchase online. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Power Options
Safety
Exterior
Seating
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
204-837-5811