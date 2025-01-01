$49,131+ taxes & licensing
LT Cloth 7 Passenger | Clean CARFAX | Low KM
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$49,131
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 28,919 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Lift Gate | Heated Seats | Wireless Charging | Remote Vehicle Start | HD Rear Vision Camera | Trailering Package
Experience the ultimate family SUV with this 2023 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth! This one-owner, accident-free gem combines comfort, safety, and style for your next adventure.
Key Highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive System for enhanced traction and control
- Spacious 7-passenger seating perfect for family trips
- Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert for added safety
- Tri-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Keyless Start for convenient access
- Trailering equipment included for your outdoor excursions
Don't miss out on this exceptional Traverse! Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of versatility and comfort. Our friendly team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through a seamless purchasing process. Make this Traverse yours and elevate your family's driving experience!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
