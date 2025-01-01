Menu
28,919 KM

$49,131

+ taxes & licensing
LT Cloth 7 Passenger | Clean CARFAX | Low KM

12680613

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$49,131

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,919KM
VIN 1GNEVGKW0PJ214225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,919 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Lift Gate | Heated Seats | Wireless Charging | Remote Vehicle Start | HD Rear Vision Camera | Trailering Package
Experience the ultimate family SUV with this 2023 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth! This one-owner, accident-free gem combines comfort, safety, and style for your next adventure.

Key Highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive System for enhanced traction and control
- Spacious 7-passenger seating perfect for family trips
- Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert for added safety
- Tri-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Keyless Start for convenient access
- Trailering equipment included for your outdoor excursions

Don't miss out on this exceptional Traverse! Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of versatility and comfort. Our friendly team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through a seamless purchasing process. Make this Traverse yours and elevate your family's driving experience!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Driver Lumbar Control

Convenience

tilt

Power Options

Power

Safety

Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitor
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Mechanical

Keyless Start

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
brakes
headlamps
steering column
Driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Door Locks
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
4-wheel disc
blackwall
Tire
Chassis
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
outside heated
deep-tinted
spare
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
Wheel
automatic on/off
dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger
driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
front passenger presence detector
right front passenger and rear seat occupants
driver 8-way power
covered
power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
with turn signal indicators
T135/70R18
18" (45.7 cm) steel
17" front and rear
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver
All-Wheel Drive System
includes Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare.)
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. It includes the Buckle-to-Drive feature which prevents the driver from shifting from Park for up to 20 seconds if the driver's seat belt is not buckled. An in-vehicle report card gives you i...
Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system
trailer hitch and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
power-adjustable manual-folding

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

2023 Chevrolet Traverse