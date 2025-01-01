Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2023 Chrysler Pacifica

61,458 KM

Details Description Features

$38,498

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring L | 360 Surround Cam | Remote Start | Heated Seats |

13107605

2023 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring L | 360 Surround Cam | Remote Start | Heated Seats |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Used
61,458KM
VIN 2C4RC1BGXPR528546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black/Alloy w/Blk Stitch
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,458 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear Cross Path Detection
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated TechnoLeather Leatherette Steering Wheel
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Driver And Passenger Heated Front Seat

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Steering

Additional Features

Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

2023 Chrysler Pacifica