Menu
Account
Sign In
Clean CARFAX, No Reported Accidents! Amazing Condition! Brand New! So visit us online or in-person to schedule a test drive with this beautiful car! Key Features - Heated & Ventilated Front Seats - Leather Seating - Navigation System - 6.2L V8 Supercharged Engine - OEM Remote Start - Steering Wheel Paddle Shifters - Widebody Fender Flares - Widebody Competition Suspension - Launch Control - Android Auto & Apple CarPlay - Rear View Camera and much more! With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2023 Dodge Challenger

697 KM

Details Description Features

$174,797

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody | Ceramic Coated |

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody | Ceramic Coated |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

  1. 11005715
  2. 11005715
  3. 11005715
  4. 11005715
  5. 11005715
  6. 11005715
  7. 11005715
  8. 11005715
  9. 11005715
  10. 11005715
  11. 11005715
  12. 11005715
  13. 11005715
  14. 11005715
  15. 11005715
  16. 11005715
  17. 11005715
  18. 11005715
  19. 11005715
  20. 11005715
  21. 11005715
  22. 11005715
  23. 11005715
  24. 11005715
  25. 11005715
  26. 11005715
Contact Seller

$174,797

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
697KM
Used
VIN 2C3CDZL95PH542267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 697 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX, No Reported Accidents!
Amazing Condition!
Brand New!

So visit us online or in-person to schedule a test drive with this beautiful car!
Key Features

- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Leather Seating
- Navigation System
- 6.2L V8 Supercharged Engine
- OEM Remote Start
- Steering Wheel Paddle Shifters
- Widebody Fender Flares
- Widebody Competition Suspension
- Launch Control
- Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Rear View Camera

and much more!
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
220 Amp Alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
70 L Fuel Tank
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
2.62 Axle Ratio
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
80-Amp/Hr 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Front And Rear HD Anti-Roll Bars
Engine: 6.2L V8 Supercharged HO w/Redeye Widebody

Interior

Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Bucket front seats
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Fixed Rear Windows
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
8.4" Touchscreen
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Google Android Auto
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Pirelli Brand Tires
Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
276w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Bluetooth controls
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Leatherette/Textile Seating Surfaces
Tilt/telescopic leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio & cruise controls -inc: Active ECO fuel economy switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody | Ceramic Coated | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody | Ceramic Coated | 697 KM $174,797 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$174,797

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

Contact Seller
2023 Dodge Challenger