Menu
Account
Sign In
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2023 Dodge Challenger

16,642 KM

Details Description Features

$57,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Dodge Challenger

R/T No Accidents | 1 Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Dodge Challenger

R/T No Accidents | 1 Owner

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

  1. 11494544
  2. 11494544
Contact Seller

$57,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
16,642KM
VIN 2C3CDZBT6PH578594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Frostbite Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,642 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

TOURING SUSPENSION
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
70 L Fuel Tank
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.90 Rear Axle Ratio
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
80-Amp/Hr 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Interior

Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Fixed Rear Windows
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black grille w/chrome accents
Black rear spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors
Rhombi 2-Piece Wheel Centre Caps
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
276-Watt Amplifier -inc: For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca

Safety

Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus NAV | Power Sliding Doors | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus NAV | Power Sliding Doors | 92,500 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland Local | HEMI | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland Local | HEMI | 44,000 KM $59,898 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Rebel No Accidents | 1 Owner | Heated Seats for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel No Accidents | 1 Owner | Heated Seats 71,283 KM $42,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$57,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

Contact Seller
2023 Dodge Challenger