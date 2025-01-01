Menu
Made in Canada! With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark. Dealer permit #5686

2023 Dodge Challenger

8,496 KM

$75,998

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack 392 Shakedown | Canada Day Weekend Special |

2023 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack 392 Shakedown | Canada Day Weekend Special |

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$75,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
8,496KM
VIN 2C3CDZFJ0PH609962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Destroyer Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,496 KM

Vehicle Description

Made in Canada!
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Interior

Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Google Android Auto
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Rear-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Parkview Back-Up Camera
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

$75,998

+ taxes & licensing>

