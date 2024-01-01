Menu
Account
Sign In
Look at this 2023 Ford Bronco Big Bend. Its transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140 engine will keep you going. This Ford Bronco has the following options: ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST I-4 (STD), Wheels: 17 Carbonized Grey-Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Manual -inc: granny gear and crank in gear function and Hill Descent Control, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P255/75R17 A/T -inc: full size spare tire w/TPMS, Terrain Management System with G.O.A.T. Modes ABS And Driveline Traction Control, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2023 Ford Bronco

1,800 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Bronco

Big Bend

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford Bronco

Big Bend

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

  1. 10922825
  2. 10922825
  3. 10922825
  4. 10922825
  5. 10922825
  6. 10922825
  7. 10922825
  8. 10922825
  9. 10922825
  10. 10922825
  11. 10922825
  12. 10922825
  13. 10922825
  14. 10922825
  15. 10922825
  16. 10922825
  17. 10922825
  18. 10922825
  19. 10922825
  20. 10922825
  21. 10922825
  22. 10922825
  23. 10922825
  24. 10922825
  25. 10922825
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
1,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 1,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2023 Ford Bronco Big Bend. Its transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140 engine will keep you going. This Ford Bronco has the following options: ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST I-4 (STD), Wheels: 17" Carbonized Grey-Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Manual -inc: granny gear and crank in gear function and Hill Descent Control, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P255/75R17 A/T -inc: full size spare tire w/TPMS, Terrain Management System with G.O.A.T. Modes ABS And Driveline Traction Control, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Convertible Hardtop
Targa Roof
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST I-4 (STD)
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg

Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 65,940 KM $44,951 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT**New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT**New Arrival** 95,488 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Ford Explorer LIMITED 112,000 KM $32,691 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

Call Dealer

204-772-XXXX

(click to show)

204-772-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Bronco