$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco
Big Bend
2023 Ford Bronco
Big Bend
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 1,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2023 Ford Bronco Big Bend. Its transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140 engine will keep you going. This Ford Bronco has the following options: ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST I-4 (STD), Wheels: 17" Carbonized Grey-Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Manual -inc: granny gear and crank in gear function and Hill Descent Control, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P255/75R17 A/T -inc: full size spare tire w/TPMS, Terrain Management System with G.O.A.T. Modes ABS And Driveline Traction Control, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Capital Ford Winnipeg
Capital Ford Winnipeg
Call Dealer
204-772-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-772-2411