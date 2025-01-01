$94,152+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco
Raptor Local Vehicle | In Stock
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$94,152
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 46,394 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the ultimate off-road adventure with this 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor! This rugged SUV is designed to conquer any terrain while providing top-notch comfort and style.
- Powerful 3.0L 6-cylinder engine for exceptional performance
- 4WD capability for tackling challenging landscapes
- Spacious interior with seating for 5 passengers
- Advanced safety features including BLIS and Collision Mitigation
- Unique Shadow Black exterior for a bold, striking appearance
- Convenient features like heated front seats and voice-activated climate control
- Impressive fuel economy for its class at 14.8 L/100 km highway
Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional Ford Bronco Raptor. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the thrill firsthand. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Take the first step towards your next adventure contact us now!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
