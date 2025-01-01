Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the ultimate off-road adventure with this 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor! This rugged SUV is designed to conquer any terrain while providing top-notch comfort and style. - Powerful 3.0L 6-cylinder engine for exceptional performance - 4WD capability for tackling challenging landscapes - Spacious interior with seating for 5 passengers - Advanced safety features including BLIS and Collision Mitigation - Unique Shadow Black exterior for a bold, striking appearance - Convenient features like heated front seats and voice-activated climate control - Impressive fuel economy for its class at 14.8 L/100 km highway Dont miss your chance to own this exceptional Ford Bronco Raptor. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the thrill firsthand. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Take the first step towards your next adventure contact us now! Dealer permit #4454

2023 Ford Bronco

46,394 KM

Details Description Features

$94,152

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Bronco

Raptor Local Vehicle | In Stock

Watch This Vehicle
12696255

2023 Ford Bronco

Raptor Local Vehicle | In Stock

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 12696255
  2. 12696255
Contact Seller
Sale

$94,152

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,394KM
VIN 1FMEE5JR7PLB41900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shadow Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,394 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the ultimate off-road adventure with this 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor! This rugged SUV is designed to conquer any terrain while providing top-notch comfort and style.

- Powerful 3.0L 6-cylinder engine for exceptional performance
- 4WD capability for tackling challenging landscapes
- Spacious interior with seating for 5 passengers
- Advanced safety features including BLIS and Collision Mitigation
- Unique Shadow Black exterior for a bold, striking appearance
- Convenient features like heated front seats and voice-activated climate control
- Impressive fuel economy for its class at 14.8 L/100 km highway

Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional Ford Bronco Raptor. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the thrill firsthand. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Take the first step towards your next adventure contact us now!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Vinyl Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Heated

Exterior

side steps
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Manual Convertible Hard Top w/Lining
Glass Rear Window and Fixed Roll-Over Protection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4X4 Crewcab | Accident Free | Touch Screen | Hemi ! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4X4 Crewcab | Accident Free | Touch Screen | Hemi ! 99,990 KM $38,490 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-150 130
2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-150 130" Low Rf 8670 GVWR AWD AWD | Low Kilometers | Back Up Camera 71,380 KM $41,365 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT Sport 502a Pack | Moonroof | FX4 Off Road for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT Sport 502a Pack | Moonroof | FX4 Off Road 100,321 KM $52,945 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$94,152

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2023 Ford Bronco