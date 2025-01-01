Menu
Experience rugged luxury with this 2023 Ford Bronco Badlands! This low-mileage SUV combines off-road prowess with modern comfort, perfect for adventure seekers and daily drivers alike. Key features: - Powerful 2.7L 6-cylinder engine with 4WD capability - Sleek Carbonized Grey Metallic exterior - Accident-free history for peace of mind - Leather interior for a touch of elegance - Hard top for versatility in all weather conditions - Advanced safety features including Back-Up Camera and Personal Safety System - Convenient power-assist steering and 4-Wheel Disc Brakes - Unique Badlands trim with enhanced off-road capabilities Dont miss this opportunity to own a barely-driven Ford Bronco with only 18,443 km on the odometer. Whether youre conquering trails or navigating city streets, this Bronco is ready for any challenge. Visit Birchwood Ford today to experience the thrill of the 2023 Bronco Badlands for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your next adventure awaits! Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Onyx
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,443 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience rugged luxury with this 2023 Ford Bronco Badlands! This low-mileage SUV combines off-road prowess with modern comfort, perfect for adventure seekers and daily drivers alike.

Key features:
- Powerful 2.7L 6-cylinder engine with 4WD capability
- Sleek Carbonized Grey Metallic exterior
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- Leather interior for a touch of elegance
- Hard top for versatility in all weather conditions
- Advanced safety features including Back-Up Camera and Personal Safety System
- Convenient power-assist steering and 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Unique Badlands trim with enhanced off-road capabilities

Don't miss this opportunity to own a barely-driven Ford Bronco with only 18,443 km on the odometer. Whether you're conquering trails or navigating city streets, this Bronco is ready for any challenge. Visit Birchwood Ford today to experience the thrill of the 2023 Bronco Badlands for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your next adventure awaits!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Manual Convertible Top w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection and Top

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

