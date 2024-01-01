$48,334+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend Local Vehicle | Trailer Tow | Ford Co Pilot
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
Sale
$48,334
+ taxes & licensing
6,590KM
Used
VIN 3FMCR9B67PRD48599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alto Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Interior Colour MEDIUM DARK SLATE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 6,590 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
61 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
GVWR: 2,100 kgs (4,630 lbs)
3.80 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
6-Way Driver Seat
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
Passenger Seat
Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect Tracker System
Safety
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Cross-Traffic Alert
Convenience
Clock
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Black front bumper
LED brakelights
Grey grille
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Additional Features
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
