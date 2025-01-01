Menu
Experience rugged versatility with this 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks! This lightly used SUV combines style and capability for your adventurous lifestyle. - 4WD system for enhanced off-road performance - Carbonized Gray Metallic exterior with Navy Pier interior - Tech Pack for advanced connectivity and convenience - Panoramic moonroof for open-air driving - FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for on-the-go connectivity - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) for added safety - Voice-activated dual-zone climate control Dont miss out on this local gem! Visit Birchwood Ford today to experience the Bronco Sports blend of comfort and capability. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our team for more information. Your next adventure awaits! Dealer permit #4454

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

76,340 KM

Details

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks 4WD | Tech Pack | Moonroof | Local Vehicle

12539497

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks 4WD | Tech Pack | Moonroof | Local Vehicle

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,340KM
VIN 3FMCR9C67PRD27749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Navy Pier
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,340 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience rugged versatility with this 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks! This lightly used SUV combines style and capability for your adventurous lifestyle.

- 4WD system for enhanced off-road performance
- Carbonized Gray Metallic exterior with Navy Pier interior
- Tech Pack for advanced connectivity and convenience
- Panoramic moonroof for open-air driving
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for on-the-go connectivity
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) for added safety
- Voice-activated dual-zone climate control

Don't miss out on this local gem! Visit Birchwood Ford today to experience the Bronco Sport's blend of comfort and capability. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our team for more information. Your next adventure awaits!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: 225/60R18 All Season BSW
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Interior

Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

