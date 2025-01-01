$31,990+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks 4WD | Tech Pack | Moonroof | Local Vehicle
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Navy Pier
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 76,340 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience rugged versatility with this 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks! This lightly used SUV combines style and capability for your adventurous lifestyle.
- 4WD system for enhanced off-road performance
- Carbonized Gray Metallic exterior with Navy Pier interior
- Tech Pack for advanced connectivity and convenience
- Panoramic moonroof for open-air driving
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for on-the-go connectivity
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) for added safety
- Voice-activated dual-zone climate control
Don't miss out on this local gem! Visit Birchwood Ford today to experience the Bronco Sport's blend of comfort and capability. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our team for more information. Your next adventure awaits!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
