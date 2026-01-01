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This 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend delivers genuine off-road capability wrapped in a practical, everyday package. With Part-Time 4WD, Hill Descent Control, and a proven 1.5L turbocharged engine paired with an automatic transmission, its built for drivers who want versatility without compromise whether navigating city streets or heading off the beaten path. - Accident-free history with only 46,528 km well-maintained and ready for its next adventure - Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive with Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold for confident off-road performance - Ford Co-Pilot360 suite: Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System, Lane Keeping Assist, and Cross-Traffic Alert - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort on every trip - Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror and heated, power-folding side mirrors with driver auto-dimming - Atlas Blue Metallic exterior with Deep Tinted Glass a distinctive, sharp look - FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot keeps you connected wherever you roam - Driver Monitoring Alert adds an extra layer of safety on longer drives Ready to get behind the wheel? Visit Birchwood Ford in person or explore your options at birchwoodford.ca. You can reserve this vehicle online, start the purchase process, or simply reach out with any questions. Our team is here to make the experience straightforward and enjoyable book your test drive today. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

46,528 KM

Details Description Features

$28,896

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4WD | Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers !

Watch This Vehicle
14271533

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4WD | Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers !

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14271533
  2. 14271533
Contact Seller
Sale

$28,896

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
46,528KM
VIN 3FMCR9B68PRD04367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,528 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend delivers genuine off-road capability wrapped in a practical, everyday package. With Part-Time 4WD, Hill Descent Control, and a proven 1.5L turbocharged engine paired with an automatic transmission, it's built for drivers who want versatility without compromise whether navigating city streets or heading off the beaten path.

- Accident-free history with only 46,528 km well-maintained and ready for its next adventure
- Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive with Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold for confident off-road performance
- Ford Co-Pilot360 suite: Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System, Lane Keeping Assist, and Cross-Traffic Alert
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort on every trip
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror and heated, power-folding side mirrors with driver auto-dimming
- Atlas Blue Metallic exterior with Deep Tinted Glass a distinctive, sharp look
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot keeps you connected wherever you roam
- Driver Monitoring Alert adds an extra layer of safety on longer drives

Ready to get behind the wheel? Visit Birchwood Ford in person or explore your options at birchwoodford.ca. You can reserve this vehicle online, start the purchase process, or simply reach out with any questions. Our team is here to make the experience straightforward and enjoyable book your test drive today.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-661-XXXX

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204-661-9555

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$28,896

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2023 Ford Bronco Sport