$28,896+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend 4WD | Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers !
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend 4WD | Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$28,896
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlas Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 46,528 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend delivers genuine off-road capability wrapped in a practical, everyday package. With Part-Time 4WD, Hill Descent Control, and a proven 1.5L turbocharged engine paired with an automatic transmission, it's built for drivers who want versatility without compromise whether navigating city streets or heading off the beaten path.
- Accident-free history with only 46,528 km well-maintained and ready for its next adventure
- Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive with Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold for confident off-road performance
- Ford Co-Pilot360 suite: Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System, Lane Keeping Assist, and Cross-Traffic Alert
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort on every trip
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror and heated, power-folding side mirrors with driver auto-dimming
- Atlas Blue Metallic exterior with Deep Tinted Glass a distinctive, sharp look
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot keeps you connected wherever you roam
- Driver Monitoring Alert adds an extra layer of safety on longer drives
Ready to get behind the wheel? Visit Birchwood Ford in person or explore your options at birchwoodford.ca. You can reserve this vehicle online, start the purchase process, or simply reach out with any questions. Our team is here to make the experience straightforward and enjoyable book your test drive today.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
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Additional Features
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204-661-9555