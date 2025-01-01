Menu
2023 Ford Edge

77,545 KM

Details Description Features

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing
SEL NO ACCIDENTS

12570386

SEL NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Used
77,545KM
VIN 2FMPK4J91PBA34899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,545 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Interior

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

