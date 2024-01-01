Menu
Dealer permit #4454

2023 Ford Escape

53,611 KM

Details Description Features

$36,299

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Escape

Platinum AWD | 2.0 Liter Ecoboost | Local Vehicle | Leather

2023 Ford Escape

Platinum AWD | 2.0 Liter Ecoboost | Local Vehicle | Leather

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$36,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,611KM
VIN 1FMCU9JA3PUA27866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,611 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: TBD
2.91 Axle Ratio
Neutral towing capability
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
54.1 L Fuel Tank
473.1 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Metallic Paint
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Wheels: 19" Machined-Face Aluminum -inc: dark tarnished painted pockets
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Lane Centering
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist

Convenience

tilt

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Electronic Fuel Door Release
Pedestrian Alert Sounder
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX Leatherette Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: fore/aft, up/down, tilt, power lumbar and power recline
6-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: fore/aft, up/down and recline controls
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
up/down
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
power lumbar and power recline
10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: fore/aft
6-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: fore/aft
up/down and recline controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

