$35,780+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Escape
Platinum AWD 2.0 Liter | Trailer Tow Pack | Low Kilometers
2023 Ford Escape
Platinum AWD 2.0 Liter | Trailer Tow Pack | Low Kilometers
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$35,780
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour VAPOUR BLUE METALLIC
- Interior Colour Space Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 8,505 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Yes Only 8,000 Kilometers !
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2023 Ford Escape Platinum AWD. With only 8,505 km on the odometer, this nearly-new SUV offers exceptional value and performance.
Key highlights:
- Powerful 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder engine with All-Wheel Drive
- Luxurious Space Grey interior with heated power front seats
- Advanced safety features including BLIS and Collision Mitigation
- Convenient power liftgate and hands-free functionality
- Premium 19" machined-face aluminum wheels
- Integrated navigation system with voice activation
- Trailer tow package for added versatility
Experience the Ford Escape Platinum's superior comfort and cutting-edge technology for yourself. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase journey online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Ford
Birchwood Ford
Call Dealer
204-661-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555