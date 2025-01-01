Menu
Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Yes Only 8,000 Kilometers ! Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2023 Ford Escape Platinum AWD. With only 8,505 km on the odometer, this nearly-new SUV offers exceptional value and performance. Key highlights: - Powerful 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder engine with All-Wheel Drive - Luxurious Space Grey interior with heated power front seats - Advanced safety features including BLIS and Collision Mitigation - Convenient power liftgate and hands-free functionality - Premium 19 machined-face aluminum wheels - Integrated navigation system with voice activation - Trailer tow package for added versatility Experience the Ford Escape Platinums superior comfort and cutting-edge technology for yourself. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase journey online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. 

2023 Ford Escape Platinum AWD 2.0 Liter | Trailer Tow Pack | Low Kilometers
$35,780 + tax & licensing
VIN 1FMCU9JA2PUA20374
8,505 KM
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour VAPOUR BLUE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Space Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,505 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Yes Only 8,000 Kilometers !
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2023 Ford Escape Platinum AWD. With only 8,505 km on the odometer, this nearly-new SUV offers exceptional value and performance.

Key highlights:
- Powerful 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder engine with All-Wheel Drive
- Luxurious Space Grey interior with heated power front seats
- Advanced safety features including BLIS and Collision Mitigation
- Convenient power liftgate and hands-free functionality
- Premium 19" machined-face aluminum wheels
- Integrated navigation system with voice activation
- Trailer tow package for added versatility

Experience the Ford Escape Platinum's superior comfort and cutting-edge technology for yourself. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase journey online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Brake Assist
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Wheels: 19" Machined-Face Aluminum -inc: dark tarnished painted pockets
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Simulated woodgrain trim
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Leatherette/Textile Seating Surfaces

