2023 Ford Escape
Platinum AWD | | Accident Free | Leather
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 55,405 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this lightly used 2023 Ford Escape Platinum AWD. With only 55,405 km on the odometer, this SUV offers exceptional value and performance for years to come.
Key Features:
- Advanced Ford Co-Pilot360 with 360-degree camera system
- Powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with AWD capability
- Luxurious interior with heated leatherette steering wheel
- 19" Machined-Face Aluminum wheels for a striking appearance
- Power liftgate for easy cargo access
- Adaptive cruise control with traffic stop-go functionality
- SYNC 4 infotainment system with connected navigation
Experience the Birchwood Ford difference today. Whether you're ready to start your purchase journey or have questions about this exceptional Ford Escape, our team is here to assist. Schedule a test drive to feel the power and comfort for yourself, or contact us for more information on this impressive SUV. Your next adventure awaits!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
