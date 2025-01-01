Menu
Account
Sign In
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this lightly used 2023 Ford Escape Platinum AWD. With only 55,405 km on the odometer, this SUV offers exceptional value and performance for years to come. Key Features: - Advanced Ford Co-Pilot360 with 360-degree camera system - Powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with AWD capability - Luxurious interior with heated leatherette steering wheel - 19 Machined-Face Aluminum wheels for a striking appearance - Power liftgate for easy cargo access - Adaptive cruise control with traffic stop-go functionality - SYNC 4 infotainment system with connected navigation Experience the Birchwood Ford difference today. Whether youre ready to start your purchase journey or have questions about this exceptional Ford Escape, our team is here to assist. Schedule a test drive to feel the power and comfort for yourself, or contact us for more information on this impressive SUV. Your next adventure awaits! Dealer permit #4454

2023 Ford Escape

55,405 KM

Details Description Features

$33,555

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Escape

Platinum AWD | | Accident Free | Leather

Watch This Vehicle
12539500

2023 Ford Escape

Platinum AWD | | Accident Free | Leather

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 12539500
  2. 12539500
Contact Seller
Sale

$33,555

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
55,405KM
VIN 1FMCU9JA7PUA27580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,405 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this lightly used 2023 Ford Escape Platinum AWD. With only 55,405 km on the odometer, this SUV offers exceptional value and performance for years to come.

Key Features:
- Advanced Ford Co-Pilot360 with 360-degree camera system
- Powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with AWD capability
- Luxurious interior with heated leatherette steering wheel
- 19" Machined-Face Aluminum wheels for a striking appearance
- Power liftgate for easy cargo access
- Adaptive cruise control with traffic stop-go functionality
- SYNC 4 infotainment system with connected navigation

Experience the Birchwood Ford difference today. Whether you're ready to start your purchase journey or have questions about this exceptional Ford Escape, our team is here to assist. Schedule a test drive to feel the power and comfort for yourself, or contact us for more information on this impressive SUV. Your next adventure awaits!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
Lane Centering
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist

Convenience

tilt

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 19" Machined-Face Aluminum -inc: dark tarnished painted pockets
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX Leatherette Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
up/down
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
power lumbar and power recline
10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: fore/aft
6-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: fore/aft
up/down and recline controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4X4 Crew cab | 5.0 Liter | 6 1/2 Foot Box for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4X4 Crew cab | 5.0 Liter | 6 1/2 Foot Box 162,845 KM $28,977 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Local Car | One Owner | Accident Free | 5.2L Supercharged V8 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Local Car | One Owner | Accident Free | 5.2L Supercharged V8 11,500 KM $135,602 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Forte LX Accident Free | Heated Seats | Touch Screen for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Kia Forte LX Accident Free | Heated Seats | Touch Screen 93,245 KM $19,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,555

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2023 Ford Escape