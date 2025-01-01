$33,000+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Escape
ST-Line
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
Used
17,654KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9MN5PUA55666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[Oxford White]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25221
- Mileage 17,654 KM
