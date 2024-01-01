$69,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Expedition
LIMITED MAX - 8-Passenger LOADED Luxury!! Mahogany Interior!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
Used
65,250KM
VIN 1FMJK2A86PEA35259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,250 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Ford Expedition Limited MAX is a versatile and luxurious SUV that excels in performance, comfort, and technology. Whether you're looking for a family vehicle or an SUV capable of handling your adventurous lifestyle, the Expedition Limited MAX is a compelling choice. With its powerful engine, spacious interior, and advanced safety features, this SUV is designed to meet the needs of modern drivers. The blend of luxury and practicality ensures that every journey, whether a daily commute or a cross-country road trip, is comfortable and enjoyable. The Expedition Limited MAX stands out not just for its impressive specifications, but for the thoughtful details that enhance the overall driving experience.
CONVENIENCE
SAFETY FEATURES
TECHNOLOGY
PERFORMANCE
FEATURES OF THE 2023 FORD EXPEDITION LIMITED MAX
- Sunroof
- Leather Interior
- 8-Passenger Seating
CONVENIENCE
- Remote Engine Start
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Seats
- Ventilated Seats
- Dual-Climate Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Power Driver & Passenger Seat
- Power Adjustable Pedals
- Power Liftgate
- Garage Door Transmitter
SAFETY FEATURES
- Rear View Camera
- Parking Distance Sensor
- Pre-Collision Warning
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Blind Spot Alert
- Emergency Braking Assist
- Hill Start Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Traction Control
- Trailer Sway Control
- Roll Stability Control
- Electronic Parking Brake
- Anti-Lock Brake System
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
TECHNOLOGY
- 12-Inch Touch-Screen
- Navigation
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- SiriusXM
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM Stereo
- USB Ports
- Wireless Phone Charging
- 12-Speaker
PERFORMANCE
- 3.5L V6 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2023 FORD EXPEDITION please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
