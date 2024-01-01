Menu
Account
Sign In
<div font-size:=\\ helvetica=\\ segoe=\\ style=\margin: 0px 0px 1em; overflow-wrap: break-word; color: rgb(36, 36, 36);\ ui=\\ web=\\ west=\\>The 2023 Ford Expedition Limited MAX is a versatile and luxurious SUV that excels in performance, comfort, and technology. Whether youre looking for a family vehicle or an SUV capable of handling your adventurous lifestyle, the Expedition Limited MAX is a compelling choice. With its powerful engine, spacious interior, and advanced safety features, this SUV is designed to meet the needs of modern drivers. The blend of luxury and practicality ensures that every journey, whether a daily commute or a cross-country road trip, is comfortable and enjoyable. The Expedition Limited MAX stands out not just for its impressive specifications, but for the thoughtful details that enhance the overall driving experience.<br /> </div><p font-size:=\\ helvetica=\\ segoe=\\ style=\margin: 0px 0px 1em; overflow-wrap: break-word; color: rgb(36, 36, 36); font-family: \ ui=\\ web=\\ west=\\><strong><span font-size:=\\ style=\color: rgb(51, 51, 51);\ trebuchet=\\>FEATURES OF THE 2023 FORD EXPEDITION LIMITED MAX</span></strong></p><ul> <li>Sunroof</li> <li>Leather Interior</li> <li>8-Passenger Seating</li></ul><br /><strong>CONVENIENCE</strong><ul> <li>Remote Engine Start</li> <li>Heated Steering Wheel</li> <li>Heated Seats</li> <li>Ventilated Seats</li> <li>Dual-Climate Control</li> <li>Adaptive Cruise Control</li> <li>Power Driver & Passenger Seat</li> <li>Power Adjustable Pedals</li> <li>Power Liftgate</li> <li>Garage Door Transmitter</li></ul><br /><strong>SAFETY FEATURES</strong><ul> <li>Rear View Camera</li> <li>Parking Distance Sensor</li> <li>Pre-Collision Warning</li> <li>Rear Cross-Traffic Alert</li> <li>Blind Spot Alert</li> <li>Emergency Braking Assist</li> <li>Hill Start Assist</li> <li>Hill Descent Control</li> <li>Traction Control</li> <li>Trailer Sway Control</li> <li>Roll Stability Control</li> <li>Electronic Parking Brake</li> <li>Anti-Lock Brake System</li> <li>Tire Pressure Monitoring System</li></ul><br /><strong>TECHNOLOGY</strong><ul> <li>12-Inch Touch-Screen</li> <li>Navigation</li> <li>Apple CarPlay</li> <li>Android Auto</li> <li>SiriusXM</li> <li>Bluetooth</li> <li>AM/FM Stereo</li> <li>USB Ports</li> <li>Wireless Phone Charging</li> <li>12-Speaker</li></ul><br /><strong>PERFORMANCE</strong><ul> <li>3.5L V6 Engine</li> <li>Automatic Transmission </li></ul><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this used 2023 FORD EXPEDITION please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2023 Ford Expedition

65,250 KM

Details Description

$69,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Expedition

LIMITED MAX - 8-Passenger LOADED Luxury!! Mahogany Interior!!

Watch This Vehicle
11996016

2023 Ford Expedition

LIMITED MAX - 8-Passenger LOADED Luxury!! Mahogany Interior!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 11996016
  2. 11996016
  3. 11996016
  4. 11996016
  5. 11996016
  6. 11996016
  7. 11996016
  8. 11996016
  9. 11996016
  10. 11996016
  11. 11996016
  12. 11996016
  13. 11996016
  14. 11996016
  15. 11996016
  16. 11996016
  17. 11996016
  18. 11996016
  19. 11996016
  20. 11996016
  21. 11996016
  22. 11996016
  23. 11996016
  24. 11996016
  25. 11996016
  26. 11996016
  27. 11996016
  28. 11996016
  29. 11996016
  30. 11996016
  31. 11996016
  32. 11996016
  33. 11996016
  34. 11996016
  35. 11996016
Contact Seller

$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
65,250KM
VIN 1FMJK2A86PEA35259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,250 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Ford Expedition Limited MAX is a versatile and luxurious SUV that excels in performance, comfort, and technology. Whether you're looking for a family vehicle or an SUV capable of handling your adventurous lifestyle, the Expedition Limited MAX is a compelling choice. With its powerful engine, spacious interior, and advanced safety features, this SUV is designed to meet the needs of modern drivers. The blend of luxury and practicality ensures that every journey, whether a daily commute or a cross-country road trip, is comfortable and enjoyable. The Expedition Limited MAX stands out not just for its impressive specifications, but for the thoughtful details that enhance the overall driving experience.

FEATURES OF THE 2023 FORD EXPEDITION LIMITED MAX

  • Sunroof
  • Leather Interior
  • 8-Passenger Seating

CONVENIENCE
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Heated Seats
  • Ventilated Seats
  • Dual-Climate Control
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Power Driver & Passenger Seat
  • Power Adjustable Pedals
  • Power Liftgate
  • Garage Door Transmitter

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Rear View Camera
  • Parking Distance Sensor
  • Pre-Collision Warning
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Blind Spot Alert
  • Emergency Braking Assist
  • Hill Start Assist
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Traction Control
  • Trailer Sway Control
  • Roll Stability Control
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • Anti-Lock Brake System
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System

TECHNOLOGY
  • 12-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Navigation
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • SiriusXM
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • USB Ports
  • Wireless Phone Charging
  • 12-Speaker

PERFORMANCE
  • 3.5L V6 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2023 FORD EXPEDITION please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2019 Mazda CX-9 SIGNATURE AWD - 7-PASS LOADED LUXURY!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Mazda CX-9 SIGNATURE AWD - 7-PASS LOADED LUXURY!! 116,750 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT - CLEAN CARFAX!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT - CLEAN CARFAX!! 98,250 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sorento LX PREMIUM AWD - 7-PASS, HTD SEATS & WHL!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Kia Sorento LX PREMIUM AWD - 7-PASS, HTD SEATS & WHL!! 69,250 KM $36,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Expedition