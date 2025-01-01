Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out this 2023 Ford Explorer . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140 engine will keep you going. This Ford Explorer has the following options: ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST (STD), Wheels: 18 5 Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted -inc: Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Unique Heated Cloth Captains Chairs -inc: 10-way power driver (power function for tilt, lumbar and recline) and 4-way power passenger w/manual recline, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, and Tires: P255/65R18 AS BSW. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2023 Ford Explorer

31,620 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Explorer

Watch This Vehicle
12401658

2023 Ford Explorer

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
31,620KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8DHXPGB45433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # R2565A
  • Mileage 31,620 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2023 Ford Explorer . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140 engine will keep you going. This Ford Explorer has the following options: ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST (STD), Wheels: 18" 5 Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted -inc: Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Unique Heated Cloth Captain's Chairs -inc: 10-way power driver (power function for tilt, lumbar and recline) and 4-way power passenger w/manual recline, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, and Tires: P255/65R18 AS BSW. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg

Used 2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost **New Arrival** 4,971 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Cadillac XT4 **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Cadillac XT4 **New Arrival** 59,353 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 RAM 1500 Sport **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 RAM 1500 Sport **New Arrival** 253,642 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Ford Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

Call Dealer

204-772-XXXX

(click to show)

204-772-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Explorer