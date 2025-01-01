$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Explorer
2023 Ford Explorer
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # R2565A
- Mileage 31,620 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2023 Ford Explorer . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140 engine will keep you going. This Ford Explorer has the following options: ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST (STD), Wheels: 18" 5 Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted -inc: Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Unique Heated Cloth Captain's Chairs -inc: 10-way power driver (power function for tilt, lumbar and recline) and 4-way power passenger w/manual recline, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, and Tires: P255/65R18 AS BSW. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital Ford Winnipeg
Capital Ford Winnipeg
Call Dealer
204-772-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-772-2411