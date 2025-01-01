$43,894+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Explorer
XLT | CarPlay | Htd Seats+Steering | Roof | Rmt St
2023 Ford Explorer
XLT | CarPlay | Htd Seats+Steering | Roof | Rmt St
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$43,894
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,220 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! Front Dual Zone Climate Control, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Twin Panel Moonroof, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Power Driver & Passenger Seats, Rear View Camera, Power Liftgate, Remote Start System, SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypad, Blind Spot Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, Wheels: 18\"\" 5 Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted.4WD 2.3L I4 EcoBoost 10-Speed AutomaticHere at The Auto Show Winnipeg our vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standard, regardless of which vehicle you are purchasing from us. We go above and beyond the Manitoba Safety Standards to ensure our clients highest satisfaction with our vehicles. Whether it's our reconditioning process on the vehicle's exterior, or under the hood, every vehicle is handled with pride and care.We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation. Will accept trades. Please call |204|5606287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.) In addition to this used Ford Explorer please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: \"\"WWW AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG com\"\" Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable). Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
Auto Show Sales & Finance
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
+ taxes & licensing
204-560-6292