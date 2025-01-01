$41,607+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Explorer
XLT 4wd | Leather | Moonroof | Accident Free !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$41,607
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 62,571 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience luxury and adventure in this 2023 Ford Explorer XLT! With only 62,571 km on the odometer, this SUV is ready for your next family road trip or daily commute. Accident-free and packed with features, it's the perfect blend of reliability and comfort.
Key highlights:
- 4WD capability for all-terrain confidence
- Leather interior for a touch of elegance
- Panoramic moonroof for stargazing and fresh air
- 2.3L 4-cylinder engine balancing power and efficiency
- Advanced safety features including BLIS and Lane Keeping Assist
- Power liftgate for easy cargo access
- Spacious 6-passenger seating
- Automatic high beams for enhanced visibility
At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to providing an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to take the wheel or have questions, we're here to help. Schedule a test drive today and discover why this Explorer XLT could be your perfect match. Visit our website or contact us directly to start your journey towards owning this versatile SUV.
204-661-9555