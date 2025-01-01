Menu
Experience luxury and adventure in this 2023 Ford Explorer XLT! With only 62,571 km on the odometer, this SUV is ready for your next family road trip or daily commute. Accident-free and packed with features, its the perfect blend of reliability and comfort. Key highlights: - 4WD capability for all-terrain confidence - Leather interior for a touch of elegance - Panoramic moonroof for stargazing and fresh air - 2.3L 4-cylinder engine balancing power and efficiency - Advanced safety features including BLIS and Lane Keeping Assist - Power liftgate for easy cargo access - Spacious 6-passenger seating - Automatic high beams for enhanced visibility At Birchwood Ford, were committed to providing an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether youre ready to take the wheel or have questions, were here to help. Schedule a test drive today and discover why this Explorer XLT could be your perfect match. Visit our website or contact us directly to start your journey towards owning this versatile SUV. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Dealer permit #4454

2023 Ford Explorer

62,571 KM

$41,607

12854372

$41,607

Used
62,571KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH1PGB15365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,571 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience luxury and adventure in this 2023 Ford Explorer XLT! With only 62,571 km on the odometer, this SUV is ready for your next family road trip or daily commute. Accident-free and packed with features, it's the perfect blend of reliability and comfort.

Key highlights:
- 4WD capability for all-terrain confidence
- Leather interior for a touch of elegance
- Panoramic moonroof for stargazing and fresh air
- 2.3L 4-cylinder engine balancing power and efficiency
- Advanced safety features including BLIS and Lane Keeping Assist
- Power liftgate for easy cargo access
- Spacious 6-passenger seating
- Automatic high beams for enhanced visibility

At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to providing an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to take the wheel or have questions, we're here to help. Schedule a test drive today and discover why this Explorer XLT could be your perfect match. Visit our website or contact us directly to start your journey towards owning this versatile SUV.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P255/65R18 AS BSW
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

