2023 Ford F-150

Sale $85,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 , 8 8 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10272339

10272339 Stock #: F56PHN

F56PHN VIN: 1FTFW1ED9PFA87303

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F56PHN

Mileage 1,884 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet Delayed Accessory Power Pickup Cargo Box Lights FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Mechanical Block Heater HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Exterior CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Regular Box Style Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Additional Features MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute 911 Assist SYNC 4 -inc: 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability wireless phone connection cloud connected AppLink w/App catalog Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and digital owners manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.