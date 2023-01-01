$85,900+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
LARIAT Powerboost Hybrid | Black Pack | FX4
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
$85,900
- Listing ID: 10272339
- Stock #: F56PHN
- VIN: 1FTFW1ED9PFA87303
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,884 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Ford F-150 Lariat Moonroof | 360 Cam | BLIS 3.5L PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
Key Features
- 4WD
- Power Moonroof
- SYNC 4
- Heated/Ventilated Power Front Seats
- Memory Driver Seat
- Wireless Charger
- Power Tailgate
- Leather Interior
Safety Features
- 360 Camera
- Blind Spot Information System
- Lane Keeping System
- Post-Collision Braking
- Pre-Collision Assist
- Rear View Camera
- Reverse Brake Assist
- Reverse Sensing System
3.5L PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6, 4WD, 360 Degree Camera, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, ABS Brakes, Accent-Colour Angular Step Bar, Adjustable Pedals, Alloy wheels, Auto High-Beam Headlights, Automatic Temperature Control, Black 6" Angular Step Bars, Black Exterior Badging, Black Headlamp & Taillamps Bezels, Block Heater, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, Bumpers: Chrome, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Compass, Dark 2-Bar & 1 Minor Bar Style Grille, Dark Interior Appliques, Delay-Off Headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 502A High, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hill Descent Control, Illuminated entry, Lariat Black Appearance Package, Lariat Sport Appearance Package, Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, LED Projector w/Dynamic Bending Headlamps, Low tire pressure warning, Matte Black Tailgate F-150 Decal, Memory Seat, Monotube Rear Shocks, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Pedal Memory, Power Door Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Power Tailgate, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Power Windows, Radio Data System, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear Step Bumper, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Rock Crawl Mode, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors, Twin Panel Moonroof, Unique Hood & Grille w/Black Accent, Variably Intermittent Wipers, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 20" Chrome-Like PVD, Wheels: 20" Gloss Black Painted Aluminum, Wireless Charging Pad.
