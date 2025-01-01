Menu
Account
Sign In
Local Truck | Accident Free | 502A | 5.0L V8 | 360 Camera | Moonroof | FX4 Off Road Pack Experience rugged capability and modern comfort with this lightly used 2023 Ford F-150. With only 36,490 km on the odometer, this truck is ready for your next adventure or daily commute. Key Features: - FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for seamless connectivity - Versatile 60-40 folding split-bench rear seat - Advanced Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition system - Mykey System with customizable safety features - Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering for precise control - 4-Wheel Disc Brakes with ABS and Hill Hold Control - Comprehensive airbag system for enhanced safety At Birchwood Ford, were committed to helping you find the perfect vehicle. Whether youre ready to start your purchase, have questions, or want to schedule a test drive, our team is here to assist. Visit our website at www.birchwoodford.ca or contact us directly to take the next step in your F-150 journey. Dont miss this opportunity to own a reliable, feature-packed truck thats built Ford tough. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2023 Ford F-150

36,490 KM

Details Description Features

$65,777

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford F-150

LARIAT 502A Sport | 5.0 Liter 6.5 Foot Box | Accident Free | Local Vehicle

Watch This Vehicle
12407352

2023 Ford F-150

LARIAT 502A Sport | 5.0 Liter 6.5 Foot Box | Accident Free | Local Vehicle

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 12407352
  2. 12407352
Contact Seller
Sale

$65,777

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
36,490KM
VIN 1FTFW1E50PKF51336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,490 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Truck | Accident Free | 502A | 5.0L V8 | 360 Camera | Moonroof | FX4 Off Road Pack
Experience rugged capability and modern comfort with this lightly used 2023 Ford F-150. With only 36,490 km on the odometer, this truck is ready for your next adventure or daily commute.

Key Features:
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for seamless connectivity
- Versatile 60-40 folding split-bench rear seat
- Advanced Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition system
- Mykey System with customizable safety features
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering for precise control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes with ABS and Hill Hold Control
- Comprehensive airbag system for enhanced safety

At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to helping you find the perfect vehicle. Whether you're ready to start your purchase, have questions, or want to schedule a test drive, our team is here to assist. Visit our website at www.birchwoodford.ca or contact us directly to take the next step in your F-150 journey. Don't miss this opportunity to own a reliable, feature-packed truck that's built Ford tough.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Lane-Keeping System -inc: lane-keeping alert
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
lane-keeping aid and driver alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2019 Ford Escape S Local Vehicle | One Owner | Low Kilometers for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Ford Escape S Local Vehicle | One Owner | Low Kilometers 91,370 KM $18,861 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Outer Banks Sasquatch Package | Hard Top | Accident Free for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford Bronco Outer Banks Sasquatch Package | Hard Top | Accident Free 45,750 KM $50,949 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 4WD | Leather | Heated Steering | Accident Free for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 4WD | Leather | Heated Steering | Accident Free 51,496 KM $35,423 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$65,777

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2023 Ford F-150