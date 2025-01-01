$65,777+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
LARIAT 502A Sport | 5.0 Liter 6.5 Foot Box | Accident Free | Local Vehicle
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 36,490 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Truck | Accident Free | 502A | 5.0L V8 | 360 Camera | Moonroof | FX4 Off Road Pack
Experience rugged capability and modern comfort with this lightly used 2023 Ford F-150. With only 36,490 km on the odometer, this truck is ready for your next adventure or daily commute.
Key Features:
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for seamless connectivity
- Versatile 60-40 folding split-bench rear seat
- Advanced Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition system
- Mykey System with customizable safety features
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering for precise control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes with ABS and Hill Hold Control
- Comprehensive airbag system for enhanced safety
At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to helping you find the perfect vehicle. Whether you're ready to start your purchase, have questions, or want to schedule a test drive, our team is here to assist. Visit our website at www.birchwoodford.ca or contact us directly to take the next step in your F-150 journey. Don't miss this opportunity to own a reliable, feature-packed truck that's built Ford tough.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
