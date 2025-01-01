Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the power and versatility of this 2023 Ford F-150 XLT, a rugged workhorse with only 95,370 km on the odometer. This pre-owned gem combines reliability with modern features, making it the perfect choice for both work and play. - 5.0L V8 engine for impressive towing capacity and performance - 4WD capability for tackling any terrain - SYNC 4 with 8 touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto - FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for on-the-go connectivity - 302a Sport Package for enhanced style and functionality - Heated seats for comfort in colder climates - Advanced safety features including Collision Mitigation and Safety Canopy System At Birchwood Ford, were committed to helping you find the perfect vehicle. Visit our website or come see us in person to schedule a test drive and experience the F-150s capabilities firsthand. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Dont miss this opportunity to own a versatile and reliable truck thats built Ford tough! Dealer permit #4454

2023 Ford F-150

95,370 KM

Details Description Features

$50,877

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford F-150

XLT 5.0 Liter | 302a Sport Pack | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
12476632

2023 Ford F-150

XLT 5.0 Liter | 302a Sport Pack | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 12476632
  2. 12476632
Contact Seller
Sale

$50,877

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,370KM
VIN 1FTFW1E59PKF39430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RACE RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F65R8B
  • Mileage 95,370 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the power and versatility of this 2023 Ford F-150 XLT, a rugged workhorse with only 95,370 km on the odometer. This pre-owned gem combines reliability with modern features, making it the perfect choice for both work and play.

- 5.0L V8 engine for impressive towing capacity and performance
- 4WD capability for tackling any terrain
- SYNC 4 with 8" touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for on-the-go connectivity
- 302a Sport Package for enhanced style and functionality
- Heated seats for comfort in colder climates
- Advanced safety features including Collision Mitigation and Safety Canopy System

At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to helping you find the perfect vehicle. Visit our website or come see us in person to schedule a test drive and experience the F-150's capabilities firsthand. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and reliable truck that's built Ford tough!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Rear View Camera
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Additional Features

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
911 Assist
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
SYNC 4 -inc: 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability
wireless phone connection
cloud connected
AppLink w/App catalog
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and digital owners manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2024 Ford Edge SE AWD | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Ford Edge SE AWD | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers 12,863 KM $38,787 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT 5.0 Liter | 302a Sport Pack | Heated Seats for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Ford F-150 XLT 5.0 Liter | 302a Sport Pack | Heated Seats 95,370 KM $50,877 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD | Accident Free | Low Kilometers for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Ford Escape SE AWD | Accident Free | Low Kilometers 74,810 KM $23,870 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$50,877

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2023 Ford F-150