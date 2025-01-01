$50,877+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
XLT 5.0 Liter | 302a Sport Pack | Heated Seats
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$50,877
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RACE RED
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F65R8B
- Mileage 95,370 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the power and versatility of this 2023 Ford F-150 XLT, a rugged workhorse with only 95,370 km on the odometer. This pre-owned gem combines reliability with modern features, making it the perfect choice for both work and play.
- 5.0L V8 engine for impressive towing capacity and performance
- 4WD capability for tackling any terrain
- SYNC 4 with 8" touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for on-the-go connectivity
- 302a Sport Package for enhanced style and functionality
- Heated seats for comfort in colder climates
- Advanced safety features including Collision Mitigation and Safety Canopy System
At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to helping you find the perfect vehicle. Visit our website or come see us in person to schedule a test drive and experience the F-150's capabilities firsthand. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and reliable truck that's built Ford tough!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
204-661-9555