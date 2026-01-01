$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box **New Arrival**
2023 Ford F-150
XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,235 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2023 Ford F-150 XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V6 3.5 L EcoBoost engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 features the following options: ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, 3.31 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 3,198 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package, ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: 3.31 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 3,198 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, and Smart Device Remote Engine Start. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Exterior
Power Options
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital Ford Winnipeg
Capital Ford Winnipeg
Call Dealer
204-772-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-772-2411