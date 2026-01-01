Menu
Account
Sign In
Come see this 2023 Ford F-150 XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5 Box **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V6 3.5 L EcoBoost engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 features the following options: ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, 3.31 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 3,198 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package, ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: 3.31 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 3,198 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, and Smart Device Remote Engine Start. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2023 Ford F-150

60,235 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford F-150

XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle
13499480

2023 Ford F-150

XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,235KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E89PFC71496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,235 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2023 Ford F-150 XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V6 3.5 L EcoBoost engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 features the following options: ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, 3.31 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 3,198 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package, ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: 3.31 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 3,198 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, and Smart Device Remote Engine Start. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 198 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package
Driver Monitoring
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 198 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg

Used 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box **New Arrival** 48,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Seltos LX **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Kia Seltos LX **New Arrival** 20,710 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Ford F-150 XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box **New Arrival** 218,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Ford Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

Call Dealer

204-772-XXXX

(click to show)

204-772-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2023 Ford F-150