Menu
Account
Sign In
CONSECUTIVE COMSUMER CHOICE AWARD WINNERS! LEATHER HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REVERSE CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, ANDROID/APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, 302A PKG, XLT BLACK APPEARANCE PKG, 1 OWNER This 2023 Ford F-150 XLT is a sharp, powerful, and well equipped truck that delivers an excellent combination of capability, comfort, technology, and standout styling. Powered by the highly desirable 2.7L EcoBoost engine, this F-150 offers strong performance, impressive towing capability, and smooth everyday drivability whether you are commuting, hauling, towing, or heading out on the highway. This is a 1 owner truck and comes equipped with the desirable 302A Package, XLT Black Appearance Package, panoramic sunroof, and upgraded XLT Black Pack leather interior, giving it a premium look and feel while still offering the toughness and practicality the F-150 is known for. The XLT Black Appearance Package gives this truck an aggressive, modern presence with blacked out exterior accents, bold styling details, and a clean, sporty look that stands out from a standard XLT. Inside, the upgraded Black Pack leather interior adds a more refined feel, while the panoramic sunroof opens up the cabin with natural light and makes every drive more enjoyable. Key features include: 2.7L EcoBoost engine 1 owner vehicle 302A Package XLT Black Appearance Package XLT Black Pack leather interior Panoramic sunroof Blacked-out exterior styling Large touchscreen display Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Reverse camera Ford Co-Pilot360 safety features Blind spot monitoring Lane keeping assist Pre-collision assist Remote start Heated front seats Power driver seat Dual-zone climate control Spacious crew cab interior Alloy wheels Tow/haul drive mode Excellent everyday comfort and truck capability With the powerful 2.7L EcoBoost, premium XLT equipment, Black Appearance Package, leather interior, panoramic sunroof, and 1 owner history, this 2023 Ford F-150 XLT is a great choice for anyone looking for a truck that looks sharp, feels upscale, and is ready for work, family life, and weekend adventures. 5 years running, consecutive receivers of the prestigious Consumer Choice Award in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025! Low rate dealer arranged financing available! At Carvista we offer a unique buying experience, with no deceiving finance gimmicks and trades are welcome but not required! Carvista is a family operated business that has been in business for over 25 years, and has earned a A+ BBB Accreditation and outstanding consumer accolades. Offering 175 quality pre-owned vehicles, all are certified and Carfax verified, most with remaining factory warranty and a modern facility located on Winnipegs Regent Ave strip. We welcome you to visit us at 1201 Regent Ave W, at Carvista, and drive away in a like new vehicle for less. In many cases we can offer no payments for 6 months! Dont let your trade or credit stop you, we accept any kind, any time. CARVISTA.CA, "Where the deals are". Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Vehicle Please verify all ad details with a Carvista sales person, vehicle may not be exactly as shown.

2023 Ford F-150

135,161 KM

Details Description Features

$41,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford F-150

XLT 302A LEATHER GROUP/PANO SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle
14144650

2023 Ford F-150

XLT 302A LEATHER GROUP/PANO SUNROOF

Location

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

  1. 14144650
  2. 14144650
  3. 14144650
  4. 14144650
  5. 14144650
  6. 14144650
  7. 14144650
  8. 14144650
  9. 14144650
  10. 14144650
  11. 14144650
  12. 14144650
Contact Seller

$41,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
135,161KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP9PFC78323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 135K WHITE 8223
  • Mileage 135,161 KM

Vehicle Description

CONSECUTIVE COMSUMER CHOICE AWARD WINNERS!

LEATHER HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REVERSE CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, ANDROID/APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, 302A PKG, XLT BLACK APPEARANCE PKG, 1 OWNER

This 2023 Ford F-150 XLT is a sharp, powerful, and well equipped truck that delivers an excellent combination of capability, comfort, technology, and standout styling. Powered by the highly desirable 2.7L EcoBoost engine, this F-150 offers strong performance, impressive towing capability, and smooth everyday drivability whether you are commuting, hauling, towing, or heading out on the highway.

This is a 1 owner truck and comes equipped with the desirable 302A Package, XLT Black Appearance Package, panoramic sunroof, and upgraded XLT Black Pack leather interior, giving it a premium look and feel while still offering the toughness and practicality the F-150 is known for.

The XLT Black Appearance Package gives this truck an aggressive, modern presence with blacked out exterior accents, bold styling details, and a clean, sporty look that stands out from a standard XLT. Inside, the upgraded Black Pack leather interior adds a more refined feel, while the panoramic sunroof opens up the cabin with natural light and makes every drive more enjoyable.

Key features include:
2.7L EcoBoost engine
1 owner vehicle
302A Package
XLT Black Appearance Package
XLT Black Pack leather interior
Panoramic sunroof
Blacked-out exterior styling
Large touchscreen display
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Reverse camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 safety features
Blind spot monitoring
Lane keeping assist
Pre-collision assist
Remote start
Heated front seats
Power driver seat
Dual-zone climate control
Spacious crew cab interior
Alloy wheels
Tow/haul drive mode
Excellent everyday comfort and truck capability

With the powerful 2.7L EcoBoost, premium XLT equipment, Black Appearance Package, leather interior, panoramic sunroof, and 1 owner history, this 2023 Ford F-150 XLT is a great choice for anyone looking for a truck that looks sharp, feels upscale, and is ready for work, family life, and weekend adventures.

5 years running, consecutive receivers of the prestigious Consumer Choice Award in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025! Low rate dealer arranged financing available!
At Carvista we offer a unique buying experience, with no deceiving finance gimmicks and trades are welcome but not required! Carvista is a family operated business that has been in business for over 25 years, and has earned a A+ BBB Accreditation and outstanding consumer accolades. Offering 175 quality pre-owned vehicles, all are certified and Carfax verified, most with remaining factory warranty and a modern facility located on Winnipeg's Regent Ave strip. We welcome you to visit us at 1201 Regent Ave W, at Carvista, and drive away in a like new vehicle for less. In many cases we can offer no payments for 6 months! Don't let your trade or credit stop you, we accept any kind, any time. CARVISTA.CA, "Where the deals are".
Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST Carvista Inc.
Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Vehicle
Please verify all ad details with a Carvista sales person, vehicle may not be exactly as shown.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carvista

Used 2024 Highland Ridge RV Open Range Light 321BHS - BUNK HOUSE TRIPLE SLIDE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Highland Ridge RV Open Range Light 321BHS - BUNK HOUSE TRIPLE SLIDE 0 $64,988 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Sun Tracker Party Barge 16DLX 50HP INC TRAILER for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Sun Tracker Party Barge 16DLX 50HP INC TRAILER 0 $39,988 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Sun Tracker Fishin' Barge 20 DLX 90HP INC TRAILER - 16 HOURS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Sun Tracker Fishin' Barge 20 DLX 90HP INC TRAILER - 16 HOURS 0 $54,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Carvista

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carvista

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

877-245-XXXX

(click to show)

877-245-5756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Carvista

877-245-5756

2023 Ford F-150