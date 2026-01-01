$41,988+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
XLT 302A LEATHER GROUP/PANO SUNROOF
2023 Ford F-150
XLT 302A LEATHER GROUP/PANO SUNROOF
Location
Carvista
1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
877-245-5756
$41,988
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 135K WHITE 8223
- Mileage 135,161 KM
Vehicle Description
CONSECUTIVE COMSUMER CHOICE AWARD WINNERS!
LEATHER HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REVERSE CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, ANDROID/APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, 302A PKG, XLT BLACK APPEARANCE PKG, 1 OWNER
This 2023 Ford F-150 XLT is a sharp, powerful, and well equipped truck that delivers an excellent combination of capability, comfort, technology, and standout styling. Powered by the highly desirable 2.7L EcoBoost engine, this F-150 offers strong performance, impressive towing capability, and smooth everyday drivability whether you are commuting, hauling, towing, or heading out on the highway.
This is a 1 owner truck and comes equipped with the desirable 302A Package, XLT Black Appearance Package, panoramic sunroof, and upgraded XLT Black Pack leather interior, giving it a premium look and feel while still offering the toughness and practicality the F-150 is known for.
The XLT Black Appearance Package gives this truck an aggressive, modern presence with blacked out exterior accents, bold styling details, and a clean, sporty look that stands out from a standard XLT. Inside, the upgraded Black Pack leather interior adds a more refined feel, while the panoramic sunroof opens up the cabin with natural light and makes every drive more enjoyable.
Key features include:
2.7L EcoBoost engine
1 owner vehicle
302A Package
XLT Black Appearance Package
XLT Black Pack leather interior
Panoramic sunroof
Blacked-out exterior styling
Large touchscreen display
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Reverse camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 safety features
Blind spot monitoring
Lane keeping assist
Pre-collision assist
Remote start
Heated front seats
Power driver seat
Dual-zone climate control
Spacious crew cab interior
Alloy wheels
Tow/haul drive mode
Excellent everyday comfort and truck capability
With the powerful 2.7L EcoBoost, premium XLT equipment, Black Appearance Package, leather interior, panoramic sunroof, and 1 owner history, this 2023 Ford F-150 XLT is a great choice for anyone looking for a truck that looks sharp, feels upscale, and is ready for work, family life, and weekend adventures.
5 years running, consecutive receivers of the prestigious Consumer Choice Award in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025! Low rate dealer arranged financing available!
At Carvista we offer a unique buying experience, with no deceiving finance gimmicks and trades are welcome but not required! Carvista is a family operated business that has been in business for over 25 years, and has earned a A+ BBB Accreditation and outstanding consumer accolades. Offering 175 quality pre-owned vehicles, all are certified and Carfax verified, most with remaining factory warranty and a modern facility located on Winnipeg's Regent Ave strip. We welcome you to visit us at 1201 Regent Ave W, at Carvista, and drive away in a like new vehicle for less. In many cases we can offer no payments for 6 months! Don't let your trade or credit stop you, we accept any kind, any time. CARVISTA.CA, "Where the deals are".
Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST Carvista Inc.
Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Vehicle
Please verify all ad details with a Carvista sales person, vehicle may not be exactly as shown.
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877-245-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
877-245-5756