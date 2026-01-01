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The 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor is built for those who take their truck seriously. With a 3.5L twin-turbo V6, factory 4WD Tremor off-road package, and a rugged Avalanche Grey exterior, this is a truck that earns its keep on the job site and on the trail alike. At just over 94,000 km, its been lived in but has plenty of hard miles left to give. - 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor trim factory off-road suspension, skid plates, and aggressive stance - 3.5L EcoBoost 6-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission - Full-time 4WD drivetrain built for variable terrain and demanding conditions - Avalanche Grey exterior with Black w/Baja Tan interior a sharp, purposeful combo - Crew Cab short-bed configuration room for 5 passengers plus a manageable bed length - FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot stay connected on remote jobsites or long hauls - Comprehensive airbag system including side-mounted, curtain, and front airbags - MyKey programmable driver settings practical for fleet or family use Ready to put this Tremor to work for you? Stop by Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to book a test drive, or reach out online with any questions. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and hassle-free whether youre ready to buy today or just want to explore your options. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2023 Ford F-150

94,515 KM

Details Description Features

$49,792

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Ford F-150

Tremor

Watch This Vehicle
14397671

2023 Ford F-150

Tremor

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller

$49,792

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
94,515KM
VIN 1FTEW1E86PFC14409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Avalanche
  • Interior Colour Black w/Baja Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,515 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor is built for those who take their truck seriously. With a 3.5L twin-turbo V6, factory 4WD Tremor off-road package, and a rugged Avalanche Grey exterior, this is a truck that earns its keep on the job site and on the trail alike. At just over 94,000 km, it's been lived in but has plenty of hard miles left to give.

- 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor trim factory off-road suspension, skid plates, and aggressive stance
- 3.5L EcoBoost 6-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission
- Full-time 4WD drivetrain built for variable terrain and demanding conditions
- Avalanche Grey exterior with Black w/Baja Tan interior a sharp, purposeful combo
- Crew Cab short-bed configuration room for 5 passengers plus a manageable bed length
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot stay connected on remote jobsites or long hauls
- Comprehensive airbag system including side-mounted, curtain, and front airbags
- MyKey programmable driver settings practical for fleet or family use

Ready to put this Tremor to work for you? Stop by Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to book a test drive, or reach out online with any questions. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and hassle-free whether you're ready to buy today or just want to explore your options.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Additional Features

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

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204-837-XXXX

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204-837-5811

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$49,792

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2023 Ford F-150