$49,792+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
Tremor
2023 Ford F-150
Tremor
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$49,792
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Avalanche
- Interior Colour Black w/Baja Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 94,515 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor is built for those who take their truck seriously. With a 3.5L twin-turbo V6, factory 4WD Tremor off-road package, and a rugged Avalanche Grey exterior, this is a truck that earns its keep on the job site and on the trail alike. At just over 94,000 km, it's been lived in but has plenty of hard miles left to give.
- 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor trim factory off-road suspension, skid plates, and aggressive stance
- 3.5L EcoBoost 6-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission
- Full-time 4WD drivetrain built for variable terrain and demanding conditions
- Avalanche Grey exterior with Black w/Baja Tan interior a sharp, purposeful combo
- Crew Cab short-bed configuration room for 5 passengers plus a manageable bed length
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot stay connected on remote jobsites or long hauls
- Comprehensive airbag system including side-mounted, curtain, and front airbags
- MyKey programmable driver settings practical for fleet or family use
Ready to put this Tremor to work for you? Stop by Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to book a test drive, or reach out online with any questions. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and hassle-free whether you're ready to buy today or just want to explore your options.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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