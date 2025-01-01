Menu
Experience the future of trucking with this gently used 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning LARIAT. This electric powerhouse combines rugged capability with cutting-edge technology, perfect for the eco-conscious truck enthusiast. - All-Wheel Drive for superior traction and handling - Low mileage at just 21,970 km - Accident-free and well-maintained - 12 LCD touchscreen with SYNC 4 and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto - FordPass Connect with 4G mobile hotspot - Advanced safety features including BLIS and Lane Keeping Assist - Luxurious interior with voice-activated dual-zone climate control Ready to electrify your driving experience? Visit Birchwood Ford today to test drive this impressive F-150 Lightning. Our team is standing by to answer your questions and help you explore financing options. Dont miss this opportunity to own a piece of automotive innovation! Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

21,970 KM

$68,977

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$68,977

Used
21,970KM
VIN 1FTVW1EV6PWG03203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F64RC5
  • Mileage 21,970 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the future of trucking with this gently used 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning LARIAT. This electric powerhouse combines rugged capability with cutting-edge technology, perfect for the eco-conscious truck enthusiast.

- All-Wheel Drive for superior traction and handling
- Low mileage at just 21,970 km
- Accident-free and well-maintained
- 12" LCD touchscreen with SYNC 4 and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
- FordPass Connect with 4G mobile hotspot
- Advanced safety features including BLIS and Lane Keeping Assist
- Luxurious interior with voice-activated dual-zone climate control

Ready to electrify your driving experience? Visit Birchwood Ford today to test drive this impressive F-150 Lightning. Our team is standing by to answer your questions and help you explore financing options. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of automotive innovation!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Reverse Brake Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

911 Assist
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Message and data rates may apply
wireless phone connection
cloud connected
AppLink w/App catalog
wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
FordPass App
SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition -inc: 12" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability
information on demand panel
digital owners manual
conversational voice command recognition and connected built-in navigation
Note: Navigation service requires SYNC4 and FordPass Connect (optional on select vehicles)
complimentary connect service and the FordPass app (see FordPass Terms for details)
Customer receives a complimentary 3-year trial of navigation services when an eligible vehicle is added to member's FordPass account
Trial period begins w/new vehicle warranty start date
At the end of the complimentary period
access to connected navigation services will be discontinued
Connected service and features depend on compatible Bell network availability
Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features
compatible w/select smartphone platforms
is available via a download
Connected service and features depend on compatible AT&T network availability

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

