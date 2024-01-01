2023 Ford F-250

Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2023 Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XLT is a versatile and capable truck that excels in both performance and comfort. Its powerful engine options, advanced technology, and robust design make it an excellent choice for those who need a reliable and hardworking vehicle. Whether youre hauling heavy loads, navigating challenging terrain, or simply enjoying a drive, the F-250 SRW XLT is ready to meet your demands. The F-250 SRW XLT offers a level of refinement and practicality that sets it apart from the competition. The combination of Fords engineering excellence and thoughtful design ensures that this truck not only performs exceptionally well but also provides a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. Its a vehicle that truly embodies the spirit of hard work and reliability, making it a trusted partner for any task<br /><br /><span 2023=\\ a=\\ advanced=\\ also=\\ an=\\ and=\\ any=\\ apart=\\ arial=\\ both=\\ but=\\ capable=\\ challenging=\\ choice=\\ combination=\\ comfort.=\\ comfortable=\\ competition.=\\ demands.=\\ design=\\ driving=\\ duty=\\ embodies=\\ engine=\\ engineering=\\ enjoyable=\\ enjoying=\\ ensures=\\ excellence=\\ excellent=\\ excels=\\ exceptionally=\\ experience.=\\ f-250=\\ for=\\ ford=\\ from=\\ hard=\\ hardworking=\\ hauling=\\ he=\\ heavy=\\ helvetica=\\ in=\\ is=\\ it=\\ its=\\ level=\\ make=\\ making=\\ meet=\\ meiryo=\\ microsoft=\\ navigating=\\ need=\\ not=\\ of=\\ offers=\\ only=\\ or=\\ partner=\\ performance=\\ performs=\\ powerful=\\ practicality=\\ provides=\\ re=\\ ready=\\ refinement=\\ reliable=\\ robust=\\ s=\\ segoe=\\ sets=\\ simply=\\ span=\\ spirit=\\ srw=\\ style=\color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: -apple-system, Roboto, SegoeUI, \ super=\\ that=\\ the=\\ this=\\ those=\\ thoughtful=\\ to=\\ truck=\\ truly=\\ trusted=\\ unicode=\\ vehicle=\\ vehicle.=\\ versatile=\\ well=\\ whether=\\ who=\\ work=\\ xlt=\\ your=\\><strong>FEATURES OF THE 2023 FORD SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW XLT</strong></span><ul> <li><span 2023=\\ a=\\ advanced=\\ also=\\ an=\\ and=\\ any=\\ apart=\\ arial=\\ both=\\ but=\\ capable=\\ challenging=\\ choice=\\ combination=\\ comfort.=\\ comfortable=\\ competition.=\\ demands.=\\ design=\\ driving=\\ duty=\\ embodies=\\ engine=\\ engineering=\\ enjoyable=\\ enjoying=\\ ensures=\\ excellence=\\ excellent=\\ excels=\\ exceptionally=\\ experience.=\\ f-250=\\ for=\\ ford=\\ from=\\ hard=\\ hardworking=\\ hauling=\\ he=\\ heavy=\\ helvetica=\\ in=\\ is=\\ it=\\ its=\\ level=\\ make=\\ making=\\ meet=\\ meiryo=\\ microsoft=\\ navigating=\\ need=\\ not=\\ of=\\ offers=\\ only=\\ or=\\ partner=\\ performance=\\ performs=\\ powerful=\\ practicality=\\ provides=\\ re=\\ ready=\\ refinement=\\ reliable=\\ robust=\\ s=\\ segoe=\\ sets=\\ simply=\\ span=\\ spirit=\\ srw=\\ style=\color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: -apple-system, Roboto, SegoeUI, \ super=\\ that=\\ the=\\ this=\\ those=\\ thoughtful=\\ to=\\ truck=\\ truly=\\ trusted=\\ unicode=\\ vehicle=\\ vehicle.=\\ versatile=\\ well=\\ whether=\\ who=\\ work=\\ xlt=\\ your=\\>6-Passenger Seating</span></li></ul><br /><span 2023=\\ a=\\ advanced=\\ also=\\ an=\\ and=\\ any=\\ apart=\\ arial=\\ both=\\ but=\\ capable=\\ challenging=\\ choice=\\ combination=\\ comfort.=\\ comfortable=\\ competition.=\\ demands.=\\ design=\\ driving=\\ duty=\\ embodies=\\ engine=\\ engineering=\\ enjoyable=\\ enjoying=\\ ensures=\\ excellence=\\ excellent=\\ excels=\\ exceptionally=\\ experience.=\\ f-250=\\ for=\\ ford=\\ from=\\ hard=\\ hardworking=\\ hauling=\\ he=\\ heavy=\\ helvetica=\\ in=\\ is=\\ it=\\ its=\\ level=\\ make=\\ making=\\ meet=\\ meiryo=\\ microsoft=\\ navigating=\\ need=\\ not=\\ of=\\ offers=\\ only=\\ or=\\ partner=\\ performance=\\ performs=\\ powerful=\\ practicality=\\ provides=\\ re=\\ ready=\\ refinement=\\ reliable=\\ robust=\\ s=\\ segoe=\\ sets=\\ simply=\\ span=\\ spirit=\\ srw=\\ style=\color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: -apple-system, Roboto, SegoeUI, \ super=\\ that=\\ the=\\ this=\\ those=\\ thoughtful=\\ to=\\ truck=\\ truly=\\ trusted=\\ unicode=\\ vehicle=\\ vehicle.=\\ versatile=\\ well=\\ whether=\\ who=\\ work=\\ xlt=\\ your=\\><strong>CONVENIENCE</strong></span><ul> <li><span 2023=\\ a=\\ advanced=\\ also=\\ an=\\ and=\\ any=\\ apart=\\ arial=\\ both=\\ but=\\ capable=\\ challenging=\\ choice=\\ combination=\\ comfort.=\\ comfortable=\\ competition.=\\ demands.=\\ design=\\ driving=\\ duty=\\ embodies=\\ engine=\\ engineering=\\ enjoyable=\\ enjoying=\\ ensures=\\ excellence=\\ excellent=\\ excels=\\ exceptionally=\\ experience.=\\ f-250=\\ for=\\ ford=\\ from=\\ hard=\\ hardworking=\\ hauling=\\ he=\\ heavy=\\ helvetica=\\ in=\\ is=\\ it=\\ its=\\ level=\\ make=\\ making=\\ meet=\\ meiryo=\\ microsoft=\\ navigating=\\ need=\\ not=\\ of=\\ offers=\\ only=\\ or=\\ partner=\\ performance=\\ performs=\\ powerful=\\ practicality=\\ provides=\\ re=\\ ready=\\ refinement=\\ reliable=\\ robust=\\ s=\\ segoe=\\ sets=\\ simply=\\ span=\\ spirit=\\ srw=\\ style=\color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: -apple-system, Roboto, SegoeUI, \ super=\\ that=\\ the=\\ this=\\ those=\\ thoughtful=\\ to=\\ truck=\\ truly=\\ trusted=\\ unicode=\\ vehicle=\\ vehicle.=\\ versatile=\\ well=\\ whether=\\ who=\\ work=\\ xlt=\\ your=\\>Air Conditioning</span></li> <li><span 2023=\\ a=\\ advanced=\\ also=\\ an=\\ and=\\ any=\\ apart=\\ arial=\\ both=\\ but=\\ capable=\\ challenging=\\ choice=\\ combination=\\ comfort.=\\ comfortable=\\ competition.=\\ demands.=\\ design=\\ driving=\\ duty=\\ embodies=\\ engine=\\ engineering=\\ enjoyable=\\ enjoying=\\ ensures=\\ excellence=\\ excellent=\\ excels=\\ exceptionally=\\ experience.=\\ f-250=\\ for=\\ ford=\\ from=\\ hard=\\ hardworking=\\ hauling=\\ he=\\ heavy=\\ helvetica=\\ in=\\ is=\\ it=\\ its=\\ level=\\ make=\\ making=\\ meet=\\ meiryo=\\ microsoft=\\ navigating=\\ need=\\ not=\\ of=\\ offers=\\ only=\\ or=\\ partner=\\ performance=\\ performs=\\ powerful=\\ practicality=\\ provides=\\ re=\\ ready=\\ refinement=\\ reliable=\\ robust=\\ s=\\ segoe=\\ sets=\\ simply=\\ span=\\ spirit=\\ srw=\\ style=\color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: -apple-system, Roboto, SegoeUI, \ super=\\ that=\\ the=\\ this=\\ those=\\ thoughtful=\\ to=\\ truck=\\ truly=\\ trusted=\\ unicode=\\ vehicle=\\ vehicle.=\\ versatile=\\ well=\\ whether=\\ who=\\ work=\\ xlt=\\ your=\\>Cruise Control</span></li> <li><span 2023=\\ a=\\ advanced=\\ also=\\ an=\\ and=\\ any=\\ apart=\\ arial=\\ both=\\ but=\\ capable=\\ challenging=\\ choice=\\ combination=\\ comfort.=\\ comfortable=\\ competition.=\\ demands.=\\ design=\\ driving=\\ duty=\\ embodies=\\ engine=\\ engineering=\\ enjoyable=\\ enjoying=\\ ensures=\\ excellence=\\ excellent=\\ excels=\\ exceptionally=\\ experience.=\\ f-250=\\ for=\\ ford=\\ from=\\ hard=\\ hardworking=\\ hauling=\\ he=\\ heavy=\\ helvetica=\\ in=\\ is=\\ it=\\ its=\\ level=\\ make=\\ making=\\ meet=\\ meiryo=\\ microsoft=\\ navigating=\\ need=\\ not=\\ of=\\ offers=\\ only=\\ or=\\ partner=\\ performance=\\ performs=\\ powerful=\\ practicality=\\ provides=\\ re=\\ ready=\\ refinement=\\ reliable=\\ robust=\\ s=\\ segoe=\\ sets=\\ simply=\\ span=\\ spirit=\\ srw=\\ style=\color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: -apple-system, Roboto, SegoeUI, \ super=\\ that=\\ the=\\ this=\\ those=\\ thoughtful=\\ to=\\ truck=\\ truly=\\ trusted=\\ unicode=\\ vehicle=\\ vehicle.=\\ versatile=\\ well=\\ whether=\\ who=\\ work=\\ xlt=\\ your=\\>Power Driver Seat</span></li></ul><br /><span 2023=\\ a=\\ advanced=\\ also=\\ an=\\ and=\\ any=\\ apart=\\ arial=\\ both=\\ but=\\ capable=\\ challenging=\\ choice=\\ combination=\\ comfort.=\\ comfortable=\\ competition.=\\ demands.=\\ design=\\ driving=\\ duty=\\ embodies=\\ engine=\\ engineering=\\ enjoyable=\\ enjoying=\\ ensures=\\ excellence=\\ excellent=\\ excels=\\ exceptionally=\\ experience.=\\ f-250=\\ for=\\ ford=\\ from=\\ hard=\\ hardworking=\\ hauling=\\ he=\\ heavy=\\ helvetica=\\ in=\\ is=\\ it=\\ its=\\ level=\\ make=\\ making=\\ meet=\\ meiryo=\\ microsoft=\\ navigating=\\ need=\\ not=\\ of=\\ offers=\\ only=\\ or=\\ partner=\\ performance=\\ performs=\\ powerful=\\ practicality=\\ provides=\\ re=\\ ready=\\ refinement=\\ reliable=\\ robust=\\ s=\\ segoe=\\ sets=\\ simply=\\ span=\\ spirit=\\ srw=\\ style=\color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: -apple-system, Roboto, SegoeUI, \ super=\\ that=\\ the=\\ this=\\ those=\\ thoughtful=\\ to=\\ truck=\\ truly=\\ trusted=\\ unicode=\\ vehicle=\\ vehicle.=\\ versatile=\\ well=\\ whether=\\ who=\\ work=\\ xlt=\\ your=\\><strong>SAFETY FEATURES</strong></span><ul> <li><span 2023=\\ a=\\ advanced=\\ also=\\ an=\\ and=\\ any=\\ apart=\\ arial=\\ both=\\ but=\\ capable=\\ challenging=\\ choice=\\ combination=\\ comfort.=\\ comfortable=\\ competition.=\\ demands.=\\ design=\\ driving=\\ duty=\\ embodies=\\ engine=\\ engineering=\\ enjoyable=\\ enjoying=\\ ensures=\\ excellence=\\ excellent=\\ excels=\\ exceptionally=\\ experience.=\\ f-250=\\ for=\\ ford=\\ from=\\ hard=\\ hardworking=\\ hauling=\\ he=\\ heavy=\\ helvetica=\\ in=\\ is=\\ it=\\ its=\\ level=\\ make=\\ making=\\ meet=\\ meiryo=\\ microsoft=\\ navigating=\\ need=\\ not=\\ of=\\ offers=\\ only=\\ or=\\ partner=\\ performance=\\ performs=\\ powerful=\\ practicality=\\ provides=\\ re=\\ ready=\\ refinement=\\ reliable=\\ robust=\\ s=\\ segoe=\\ sets=\\ simply=\\ span=\\ spirit=\\ srw=\\ style=\color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: -apple-system, Roboto, SegoeUI, \ super=\\ that=\\ the=\\ this=\\ those=\\ thoughtful=\\ to=\\ truck=\\ truly=\\ trusted=\\ unicode=\\ vehicle=\\ vehicle.=\\ versatile=\\ well=\\ whether=\\ who=\\ work=\\ xlt=\\ your=\\>Rear View Camera</span></li> <li><span 2023=\\ a=\\ advanced=\\ also=\\ an=\\ and=\\ any=\\ apart=\\ arial=\\ both=\\ but=\\ capable=\\ challenging=\\ choice=\\ combination=\\ comfort.=\\ comfortable=\\ competition.=\\ demands.=\\ design=\\ driving=\\ duty=\\ embodies=\\ engine=\\ engineering=\\ enjoyable=\\ enjoying=\\ ensures=\\ excellence=\\ excellent=\\ excels=\\ exceptionally=\\ experience.=\\ f-250=\\ for=\\ ford=\\ from=\\ hard=\\ hardworking=\\ hauling=\\ he=\\ heavy=\\ helvetica=\\ in=\\ is=\\ it=\\ its=\\ level=\\ make=\\ making=\\ meet=\\ meiryo=\\ microsoft=\\ navigating=\\ need=\\ not=\\ of=\\ offers=\\ only=\\ or=\\ partner=\\ performance=\\ performs=\\ powerful=\\ practicality=\\ provides=\\ re=\\ ready=\\ refinement=\\ reliable=\\ robust=\\ s=\\ segoe=\\ sets=\\ simply=\\ span=\\ spirit=\\ srw=\\ style=\color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: -apple-system, Roboto, SegoeUI, \ super=\\ that=\\ the=\\ this=\\ those=\\ thoughtful=\\ to=\\ truck=\\ truly=\\ trusted=\\ unicode=\\ vehicle=\\ vehicle.=\\ versatile=\\ well=\\ whether=\\ who=\\ work=\\ xlt=\\ your=\\>Roll Stability Control</span></li> <li><span 2023=\\ a=\\ advanced=\\ also=\\ an=\\ and=\\ any=\\ apart=\\ arial=\\ both=\\ but=\\ capable=\\ challenging=\\ choice=\\ combination=\\ comfort.=\\ comfortable=\\ competition.=\\ demands.=\\ design=\\ driving=\\ duty=\\ embodies=\\ engine=\\ engineering=\\ enjoyable=\\ enjoying=\\ ensures=\\ excellence=\\ excellent=\\ excels=\\ exceptionally=\\ experience.=\\ f-250=\\ for=\\ ford=\\ from=\\ hard=\\ hardworking=\\ hauling=\\ he=\\ heavy=\\ helvetica=\\ in=\\ is=\\ it=\\ its=\\ level=\\ make=\\ making=\\ meet=\\ meiryo=\\ microsoft=\\ navigating=\\ need=\\ not=\\ of=\\ offers=\\ only=\\ or=\\ partner=\\ performance=\\ performs=\\ powerful=\\ practicality=\\ provides=\\ re=\\ ready=\\ refinement=\\ reliable=\\ robust=\\ s=\\ segoe=\\ sets=\\ simply=\\ span=\\ spirit=\\ srw=\\ style=\color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: -apple-system, Roboto, SegoeUI, \ super=\\ that=\\ the=\\ this=\\ those=\\ thoughtful=\\ to=\\ truck=\\ truly=\\ trusted=\\ unicode=\\ vehicle=\\ vehicle.=\\ versatile=\\ well=\\ whether=\\ who=\\ work=\\ xlt=\\ your=\\>Brake Assist</span></li> <li><span 2023=\\ a=\\ advanced=\\ also=\\ an=\\ and=\\ any=\\ apart=\\ arial=\\ both=\\ but=\\ capable=\\ challenging=\\ choice=\\ combination=\\ comfort.=\\ comfortable=\\ competition.=\\ demands.=\\ design=\\ driving=\\ duty=\\ embodies=\\ engine=\\ engineering=\\ enjoyable=\\ enjoying=\\ ensures=\\ excellence=\\ excellent=\\ excels=\\ exceptionally=\\ experience.=\\ f-250=\\ for=\\ ford=\\ from=\\ hard=\\ hardworking=\\ hauling=\\ he=\\ heavy=\\ helvetica=\\ in=\\ is=\\ it=\\ its=\\ level=\\ make=\\ making=\\ meet=\\ meiryo=\\ microsoft=\\ navigating=\\ need=\\ not=\\ of=\\ offers=\\ only=\\ or=\\ partner=\\ performance=\\ performs=\\ powerful=\\ practicality=\\ provides=\\ re=\\ ready=\\ refinement=\\ reliable=\\ robust=\\ s=\\ segoe=\\ sets=\\ simply=\\ span=\\ spirit=\\ srw=\\ style=\color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: -apple-system, Roboto, SegoeUI, \ super=\\ that=\\ the=\\ this=\\ those=\\ thoughtful=\\ to=\\ truck=\\ truly=\\ trusted=\\ unicode=\\ vehicle=\\ vehicle.=\\ versatile=\\ well=\\ whether=\\ who=\\ work=\\ xlt=\\ your=\\>Hill Start Assist</span></li> <li><span 2023=\\ a=\\ advanced=\\ also=\\ an=\\ and=\\ any=\\ apart=\\ arial=\\ both=\\ but=\\ capable=\\ challenging=\\ choice=\\ combination=\\ comfort.=\\ comfortable=\\ competition.=\\ demands.=\\ design=\\ driving=\\ duty=\\ embodies=\\ engine=\\ engineering=\\ enjoyable=\\ enjoying=\\ ensures=\\ excellence=\\ excellent=\\ excels=\\ exceptionally=\\ experience.=\\ f-250=\\ for=\\ ford=\\ from=\\ hard=\\ hardworking=\\ hauling=\\ he=\\ heavy=\\ helvetica=\\ in=\\ is=\\ it=\\ its=\\ level=\\ make=\\ making=\\ meet=\\ meiryo=\\ microsoft=\\ navigating=\\ need=\\ not=\\ of=\\ offers=\\ only=\\ or=\\ partner=\\ performance=\\ performs=\\ powerful=\\ practicality=\\ provides=\\ re=\\ ready=\\ refinement=\\ reliable=\\ robust=\\ s=\\ segoe=\\ sets=\\ simply=\\ span=\\ spirit=\\ srw=\\ style=\color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: -apple-system, Roboto, SegoeUI, \ super=\\ that=\\ the=\\ this=\\ those=\\ thoughtful=\\ to=\\ truck=\\ truly=\\ trusted=\\ unicode=\\ vehicle=\\ vehicle.=\\ versatile=\\ well=\\ whether=\\ who=\\ work=\\ xlt=\\ your=\\>Electronic Parking Brake</span></li> <li><span 2023=\\ a=\\ advanced=\\ also=\\ an=\\ and=\\ any=\\ apart=\\ arial=\\ both=\\ but=\\ capable=\\ challenging=\\ choice=\\ combination=\\ comfort.=\\ comfortable=\\ competition.=\\ demands.=\\ design=\\ driving=\\ duty=\\ embodies=\\ engine=\\ engineering=\\ enjoyable=\\ enjoying=\\ ensures=\\ excellence=\\ excellent=\\ excels=\\ exceptionally=\\ experience.=\\ f-250=\\ for=\\ ford=\\ from=\\ hard=\\ hardworking=\\ hauling=\\ he=\\ heavy=\\ helvetica=\\ in=\\ is=\\ it=\\ its=\\ level=\\ make=\\ making=\\ meet=\\ meiryo=\\ microsoft=\\ navigating=\\ need=\\ not=\\ of=\\ offers=\\ only=\\ or=\\ partner=\\ performance=\\ performs=\\ powerful=\\ practicality=\\ provides=\\ re=\\ ready=\\ refinement=\\ reliable=\\ robust=\\ s=\\ segoe=\\ sets=\\ simply=\\ span=\\ spirit=\\ srw=\\ style=\color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: -apple-system, Roboto, SegoeUI, \ super=\\ that=\\ the=\\ this=\\ those=\\ thoughtful=\\ to=\\ truck=\\ truly=\\ trusted=\\ unicode=\\ vehicle=\\ vehicle.=\\ versatile=\\ well=\\ whether=\\ who=\\ work=\\ xlt=\\ your=\\>Trailer Sway Control</span></li> <li><span 2023=\\ a=\\ advanced=\\ also=\\ an=\\ and=\\ any=\\ apart=\\ arial=\\ both=\\ but=\\ capable=\\ challenging=\\ choice=\\ combination=\\ comfort.=\\ comfortable=\\ competition.=\\ demands.=\\ design=\\ driving=\\ duty=\\ embodies=\\ engine=\\ engineering=\\ enjoyable=\\ enjoying=\\ ensures=\\ excellence=\\ excellent=\\ excels=\\ exceptionally=\\ experience.=\\ f-250=\\ for=\\ ford=\\ from=\\ hard=\\ hardworking=\\ hauling=\\ he=\\ heavy=\\ helvetica=\\ in=\\ is=\\ it=\\ its=\\ level=\\ make=\\ making=\\ meet=\\ meiryo=\\ microsoft=\\ navigating=\\ need=\\ not=\\ of=\\ offers=\\ only=\\ or=\\ partner=\\ performance=\\ performs=\\ powerful=\\ practicality=\\ provides=\\ re=\\ ready=\\ refinement=\\ reliable=\\ robust=\\ s=\\ segoe=\\ sets=\\ simply=\\ span=\\ spirit=\\ srw=\\ style=\color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: -apple-system, Roboto, SegoeUI, \ super=\\ that=\\ the=\\ this=\\ those=\\ thoughtful=\\ to=\\ truck=\\ truly=\\ trusted=\\ unicode=\\ vehicle=\\ vehicle.=\\ versatile=\\ well=\\ whether=\\ who=\\ work=\\ xlt=\\ your=\\>Traction Control</span></li></ul><br /><span 2023=\\ a=\\ advanced=\\ also=\\ an=\\ and=\\ any=\\ apart=\\ arial=\\ both=\\ but=\\ capable=\\ challenging=\\ choice=\\ combination=\\ comfort.=\\ comfortable=\\ competition.=\\ demands.=\\ design=\\ driving=\\ duty=\\ embodies=\\ engine=\\ engineering=\\ enjoyable=\\ enjoying=\\ ensures=\\ excellence=\\ excellent=\\ excels=\\ exceptionally=\\ experience.=\\ f-250=\\ for=\\ ford=\\ from=\\ hard=\\ hardworking=\\ hauling=\\ he=\\ heavy=\\ helvetica=\\ in=\\ is=\\ it=\\ its=\\ level=\\ make=\\ making=\\ meet=\\ meiryo=\\ microsoft=\\ navigating=\\ need=\\ not=\\ of=\\ offers=\\ only=\\ or=\\ partner=\\ performance=\\ performs=\\ powerful=\\ practicality=\\ provides=\\ re=\\ ready=\\ refinement=\\ reliable=\\ robust=\\ s=\\ segoe=\\ sets=\\ simply=\\ span=\\ spirit=\\ srw=\\ style=\color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: -apple-system, Roboto, SegoeUI, \ super=\\ that=\\ the=\\ this=\\ those=\\ thoughtful=\\ to=\\ truck=\\ truly=\\ trusted=\\ unicode=\\ vehicle=\\ vehicle.=\\ versatile=\\ well=\\ whether=\\ who=\\ work=\\ xlt=\\ your=\\><strong>TECHNOLOGY</strong></span><ul> <li><span 2023=\\ a=\\ advanced=\\ also=\\ an=\\ and=\\ any=\\ apart=\\ arial=\\ both=\\ but=\\ capable=\\ challenging=\\ choice=\\ combination=\\ comfort.=\\ comfortable=\\ competition.=\\ demands.=\\ design=\\ driving=\\ duty=\\ embodies=\\ engine=\\ engineering=\\ enjoyable=\\ enjoying=\\ ensures=\\ excellence=\\ excellent=\\ excels=\\ exceptionally=\\ experience.=\\ f-250=\\ for=\\ ford=\\ from=\\ hard=\\ hardworking=\\ hauling=\\ he=\\ heavy=\\ helvetica=\\ in=\\ is=\\ it=\\ its=\\ level=\\ make=\\ making=\\ meet=\\ meiryo=\\ microsoft=\\ navigating=\\ need=\\ not=\\ of=\\ offers=\\ only=\\ or=\\ partner=\\ performance=\\ performs=\\ powerful=\\ practicality=\\ provides=\\ re=\\ ready=\\ refinement=\\ reliable=\\ robust=\\ s=\\ segoe=\\ sets=\\ simply=\\ span=\\ spirit=\\ srw=\\ style=\color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: -apple-system, Roboto, SegoeUI, \ super=\\ that=\\ the=\\ this=\\ those=\\ thoughtful=\\ to=\\ truck=\\ truly=\\ trusted=\\ unicode=\\ vehicle=\\ vehicle.=\\ versatile=\\ well=\\ whether=\\ who=\\ work=\\ xlt=\\ your=\\>8-Inch Touch-Screen</span></li> <li><span 2023=\\ a=\\ advanced=\\ also=\\ an=\\ and=\\ any=\\ apart=\\ arial=\\ both=\\ but=\\ capable=\\ challenging=\\ choice=\\ combination=\\ comfort.=\\ comfortable=\\ competition.=\\ demands.=\\ design=\\ driving=\\ duty=\\ embodies=\\ engine=\\ engineering=\\ enjoyable=\\ enjoying=\\ ensures=\\ excellence=\\ excellent=\\ excels=\\ exceptionally=\\ experience.=\\ f-250=\\ for=\\ ford=\\ from=\\ hard=\\ hardworking=\\ hauling=\\ he=\\ heavy=\\ helvetica=\\ in=\\ is=\\ it=\\ its=\\ level=\\ make=\\ making=\\ meet=\\ meiryo=\\ microsoft=\\ navigating=\\ need=\\ not=\\ of=\\ offers=\\ only=\\ or=\\ partner=\\ performance=\\ performs=\\ powerful=\\ practicality=\\ provides=\\ re=\\ ready=\\ refinement=\\ reliable=\\ robust=\\ s=\\ segoe=\\ sets=\\ simply=\\ span=\\ spirit=\\ srw=\\ style=\color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: -apple-system, Roboto, SegoeUI, \ super=\\ that=\\ the=\\ this=\\ those=\\ thoughtful=\\ to=\\ truck=\\ truly=\\ trusted=\\ unicode=\\ vehicle=\\ vehicle.=\\ versatile=\\ well=\\ whether=\\ who=\\ work=\\ xlt=\\ your=\\>Apple CarPlay</span></li> <li><span 2023=\\ a=\\ advanced=\\ also=\\ an=\\ and=\\ any=\\ apart=\\ arial=\\ both=\\ but=\\ capable=\\ challenging=\\ choice=\\ combination=\\ comfort.=\\ comfortable=\\ competition.=\\ demands.=\\ design=\\ driving=\\ duty=\\ embodies=\\ engine=\\ engineering=\\ enjoyable=\\ enjoying=\\ ensures=\\ excellence=\\ excellent=\\ excels=\\ exceptionally=\\ experience.=\\ f-250=\\ for=\\ ford=\\ from=\\ hard=\\ hardworking=\\ hauling=\\ he=\\ heavy=\\ helvetica=\\ in=\\ is=\\ it=\\ its=\\ level=\\ make=\\ making=\\ meet=\\ meiryo=\\ microsoft=\\ navigating=\\ need=\\ not=\\ of=\\ offers=\\ only=\\ or=\\ partner=\\ performance=\\ performs=\\ powerful=\\ practicality=\\ provides=\\ re=\\ ready=\\ refinement=\\ reliable=\\ robust=\\ s=\\ segoe=\\ sets=\\ simply=\\ span=\\ spirit=\\ srw=\\ style=\color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: -apple-system, Roboto, SegoeUI, \ super=\\ that=\\ the=\\ this=\\ those=\\ thoughtful=\\ to=\\ truck=\\ truly=\\ trusted=\\ unicode=\\ vehicle=\\ vehicle.=\\ versatile=\\ well=\\ whether=\\ who=\\ work=\\ xlt=\\ your=\\>Android Auto</span></li> <li><span 2023=\\ a=\\ advanced=\\ also=\\ an=\\ and=\\ any=\\ apart=\\ arial=\\ both=\\ but=\\ capable=\\ challenging=\\ choice=\\ combination=\\ comfort.=\\ comfortable=\\ competition.=\\ demands.=\\ design=\\ driving=\\ duty=\\ embodies=\\ engine=\\ engineering=\\ enjoyable=\\ enjoying=\\ ensures=\\ excellence=\\ excellent=\\ excels=\\ exceptionally=\\ experience.=\\ f-250=\\ for=\\ ford=\\ from=\\ hard=\\ hardworking=\\ hauling=\\ he=\\ heavy=\\ helvetica=\\ in=\\ is=\\ it=\\ its=\\ level=\\ make=\\ making=\\ meet=\\ meiryo=\\ microsoft=\\ navigating=\\ need=\\ not=\\ of=\\ offers=\\ only=\\ or=\\ partner=\\ performance=\\ performs=\\ powerful=\\ practicality=\\ provides=\\ re=\\ ready=\\ refinement=\\ reliable=\\ robust=\\ s=\\ segoe=\\ sets=\\ simply=\\ span=\\ spirit=\\ srw=\\ style=\color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: -apple-system, Roboto, SegoeUI, \ super=\\ that=\\ the=\\ this=\\ those=\\ thoughtful=\\ to=\\ truck=\\ truly=\\ trusted=\\ unicode=\\ vehicle=\\ vehicle.=\\ versatile=\\ well=\\ whether=\\ who=\\ work=\\ xlt=\\ your=\\>SiriusXM</span></li> <li><span 2023=\\ a=\\ advanced=\\ also=\\ an=\\ and=\\ any=\\ apart=\\ arial=\\ both=\\ but=\\ capable=\\ challenging=\\ choice=\\ combination=\\ comfort.=\\ comfortable=\\ competition.=\\ demands.=\\ design=\\ driving=\\ duty=\\ embodies=\\ engine=\\ engineering=\\ enjoyable=\\ enjoying=\\ ensures=\\ excellence=\\ excellent=\\ excels=\\ exceptionally=\\ experience.=\\ f-250=\\ for=\\ ford=\\ from=\\ hard=\\ hardworking=\\ hauling=\\ he=\\ heavy=\\ helvetica=\\ in=\\ is=\\ it=\\ its=\\ level=\\ make=\\ making=\\ meet=\\ meiryo=\\ microsoft=\\ navigating=\\ need=\\ not=\\ of=\\ offers=\\ only=\\ or=\\ partner=\\ performance=\\ performs=\\ powerful=\\ practicality=\\ provides=\\ re=\\ ready=\\ refinement=\\ reliable=\\ robust=\\ s=\\ segoe=\\ sets=\\ simply=\\ span=\\ spirit=\\ srw=\\ style=\color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: -apple-system, Roboto, SegoeUI, \ super=\\ that=\\ the=\\ this=\\ those=\\ thoughtful=\\ to=\\ truck=\\ truly=\\ trusted=\\ unicode=\\ vehicle=\\ vehicle.=\\ versatile=\\ well=\\ whether=\\ who=\\ work=\\ xlt=\\ your=\\>Bluetooth</span></li> <li><span 2023=\\ a=\\ advanced=\\ also=\\ an=\\ and=\\ any=\\ apart=\\ arial=\\ both=\\ but=\\ capable=\\ challenging=\\ choice=\\ combination=\\ comfort.=\\ comfortable=\\ competition.=\\ demands.=\\ design=\\ driving=\\ duty=\\ embodies=\\ engine=\\ engineering=\\ enjoyable=\\ enjoying=\\ ensures=\\ excellence=\\ excellent=\\ excels=\\ exceptionally=\\ experience.=\\ f-250=\\ for=\\ ford=\\ from=\\ hard=\\ hardworking=\\ hauling=\\ he=\\ heavy=\\ helvetica=\\ in=\\ is=\\ it=\\ its=\\ level=\\ make=\\ making=\\ meet=\\ meiryo=\\ microsoft=\\ navigating=\\ need=\\ not=\\ of=\\ offers=\\ only=\\ or=\\ partner=\\ performance=\\ performs=\\ powerful=\\ practicality=\\ provides=\\ re=\\ ready=\\ refinement=\\ reliable=\\ robust=\\ s=\\ segoe=\\ sets=\\ simply=\\ span=\\ spirit=\\ srw=\\ style=\color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: -apple-system, Roboto, SegoeUI, \ super=\\ that=\\ the=\\ this=\\ those=\\ thoughtful=\\ to=\\ truck=\\ truly=\\ trusted=\\ unicode=\\ vehicle=\\ vehicle.=\\ versatile=\\ well=\\ whether=\\ who=\\ work=\\ xlt=\\ your=\\>AM/FM Stereo</span></li> <li><span 2023=\\ a=\\ advanced=\\ also=\\ an=\\ and=\\ any=\\ apart=\\ arial=\\ both=\\ but=\\ capable=\\ challenging=\\ choice=\\ combination=\\ comfort.=\\ comfortable=\\ competition.=\\ demands.=\\ design=\\ driving=\\ duty=\\ embodies=\\ engine=\\ engineering=\\ enjoyable=\\ enjoying=\\ ensures=\\ excellence=\\ excellent=\\ excels=\\ exceptionally=\\ experience.=\\ f-250=\\ for=\\ ford=\\ from=\\ hard=\\ hardworking=\\ hauling=\\ he=\\ heavy=\\ helvetica=\\ in=\\ is=\\ it=\\ its=\\ level=\\ make=\\ making=\\ meet=\\ meiryo=\\ microsoft=\\ navigating=\\ need=\\ not=\\ of=\\ offers=\\ only=\\ or=\\ partner=\\ performance=\\ performs=\\ powerful=\\ practicality=\\ provides=\\ re=\\ ready=\\ refinement=\\ reliable=\\ robust=\\ s=\\ segoe=\\ sets=\\ simply=\\ span=\\ spirit=\\ srw=\\ style=\color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: -apple-system, Roboto, SegoeUI, \ super=\\ that=\\ the=\\ this=\\ those=\\ thoughtful=\\ to=\\ truck=\\ truly=\\ trusted=\\ unicode=\\ vehicle=\\ vehicle.=\\ versatile=\\ well=\\ whether=\\ who=\\ work=\\ xlt=\\ your=\\>USB Ports</span></li></ul><br /><span 2023=\\ a=\\ advanced=\\ also=\\ an=\\ and=\\ any=\\ apart=\\ arial=\\ both=\\ but=\\ capable=\\ challenging=\\ choice=\\ combination=\\ comfort.=\\ comfortable=\\ competition.=\\ demands.=\\ design=\\ driving=\\ duty=\\ embodies=\\ engine=\\ engineering=\\ enjoyable=\\ enjoying=\\ ensures=\\ excellence=\\ excellent=\\ excels=\\ exceptionally=\\ experience.=\\ f-250=\\ for=\\ ford=\\ from=\\ hard=\\ hardworking=\\ hauling=\\ he=\\ heavy=\\ helvetica=\\ in=\\ is=\\ it=\\ its=\\ level=\\ make=\\ making=\\ meet=\\ meiryo=\\ microsoft=\\ navigating=\\ need=\\ not=\\ of=\\ offers=\\ only=\\ or=\\ partner=\\ performance=\\ performs=\\ powerful=\\ practicality=\\ provides=\\ re=\\ ready=\\ refinement=\\ reliable=\\ robust=\\ s=\\ segoe=\\ sets=\\ simply=\\ span=\\ spirit=\\ srw=\\ style=\color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: -apple-system, Roboto, SegoeUI, \ super=\\ that=\\ the=\\ this=\\ those=\\ thoughtful=\\ to=\\ truck=\\ truly=\\ trusted=\\ unicode=\\ vehicle=\\ vehicle.=\\ versatile=\\ well=\\ whether=\\ who=\\ work=\\ xlt=\\ your=\\><strong>PERFORMANCE</strong></span><ul> <li><span 2023=\\ a=\\ advanced=\\ also=\\ an=\\ and=\\ any=\\ apart=\\ arial=\\ both=\\ but=\\ capable=\\ challenging=\\ choice=\\ combination=\\ comfort.=\\ comfortable=\\ competition.=\\ demands.=\\ design=\\ driving=\\ duty=\\ embodies=\\ engine=\\ engineering=\\ enjoyable=\\ enjoying=\\ ensures=\\ excellence=\\ excellent=\\ excels=\\ exceptionally=\\ experience.=\\ f-250=\\ for=\\ ford=\\ from=\\ hard=\\ hardworking=\\ hauling=\\ he=\\ heavy=\\ helvetica=\\ in=\\ is=\\ it=\\ its=\\ level=\\ make=\\ making=\\ meet=\\ meiryo=\\ microsoft=\\ navigating=\\ need=\\ not=\\ of=\\ offers=\\ only=\\ or=\\ partner=\\ performance=\\ performs=\\ powerful=\\ practicality=\\ provides=\\ re=\\ ready=\\ refinement=\\ reliable=\\ robust=\\ s=\\ segoe=\\ sets=\\ simply=\\ span=\\ spirit=\\ srw=\\ style=\color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: -apple-system, Roboto, SegoeUI, \ super=\\ that=\\ the=\\ this=\\ those=\\ thoughtful=\\ to=\\ truck=\\ truly=\\ trusted=\\ unicode=\\ vehicle=\\ vehicle.=\\ versatile=\\ well=\\ whether=\\ who=\\ work=\\ xlt=\\ your=\\>6.7L V8 Engine</span></li> <li><span 2023=\\ a=\\ advanced=\\ also=\\ an=\\ and=\\ any=\\ apart=\\ arial=\\ both=\\ but=\\ capable=\\ challenging=\\ choice=\\ combination=\\ comfort.=\\ comfortable=\\ competition.=\\ demands.=\\ design=\\ driving=\\ duty=\\ embodies=\\ engine=\\ engineering=\\ enjoyable=\\ enjoying=\\ ensures=\\ excellence=\\ excellent=\\ excels=\\ exceptionally=\\ experience.=\\ f-250=\\ for=\\ ford=\\ from=\\ hard=\\ hardworking=\\ hauling=\\ he=\\ heavy=\\ helvetica=\\ in=\\ is=\\ it=\\ its=\\ level=\\ make=\\ making=\\ meet=\\ meiryo=\\ microsoft=\\ navigating=\\ need=\\ not=\\ of=\\ offers=\\ only=\\ or=\\ partner=\\ performance=\\ performs=\\ powerful=\\ practicality=\\ provides=\\ re=\\ ready=\\ refinement=\\ reliable=\\ robust=\\ s=\\ segoe=\\ sets=\\ simply=\\ span=\\ spirit=\\ srw=\\ style=\color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: -apple-system, Roboto, SegoeUI, \ super=\\ that=\\ the=\\ this=\\ those=\\ thoughtful=\\ to=\\ truck=\\ truly=\\ trusted=\\ unicode=\\ vehicle=\\ vehicle.=\\ versatile=\\ well=\\ whether=\\ who=\\ work=\\ xlt=\\ your=\\>Automatic Transmission</span></li></ul><br /><span 2023=\\ a=\\ advanced=\\ also=\\ an=\\ and=\\ any=\\ apart=\\ arial=\\ both=\\ but=\\ capable=\\ challenging=\\ choice=\\ combination=\\ comfort.=\\ comfortable=\\ competition.=\\ demands.=\\ design=\\ driving=\\ duty=\\ embodies=\\ engine=\\ engineering=\\ enjoyable=\\ enjoying=\\ ensures=\\ excellence=\\ excellent=\\ excels=\\ exceptionally=\\ experience.=\\ f-250=\\ for=\\ ford=\\ from=\\ hard=\\ hardworking=\\ hauling=\\ he=\\ heavy=\\ helvetica=\\ in=\\ is=\\ it=\\ its=\\ level=\\ make=\\ making=\\ meet=\\ meiryo=\\ microsoft=\\ navigating=\\ need=\\ not=\\ of=\\ offers=\\ only=\\ or=\\ partner=\\ performance=\\ performs=\\ powerful=\\ practicality=\\ provides=\\ re=\\ ready=\\ refinement=\\ reliable=\\ robust=\\ s=\\ segoe=\\ sets=\\ simply=\\ span=\\ spirit=\\ srw=\\ style=\color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: -apple-system, Roboto, SegoeUI, \ super=\\ that=\\ the=\\ this=\\ those=\\ thoughtful=\\ to=\\ truck=\\ truly=\\ trusted=\\ unicode=\\ vehicle=\\ vehicle.=\\ versatile=\\ well=\\ whether=\\ who=\\ work=\\ xlt=\\ your=\\>Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this used 2023 FORD SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851</span>

2023 Ford F-250

79,750 KM

Details Description

$67,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT-LONGBOX DIESEL, WORKERS SPECIAL, CLEAN CARFAX!

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT-LONGBOX DIESEL, WORKERS SPECIAL, CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 11854105
  2. 11854105
  3. 11854105
  4. 11854105
  5. 11854105
  6. 11854105
  7. 11854105
  8. 11854105
  9. 11854105
  10. 11854105
  11. 11854105
  12. 11854105
  13. 11854105
  14. 11854105
  15. 11854105
  16. 11854105
  17. 11854105
  18. 11854105
  19. 11854105
  20. 11854105
  21. 11854105
  22. 11854105
  23. 11854105
  24. 11854105
  25. 11854105
  26. 11854105
  27. 11854105
  28. 11854105
  29. 11854105
  30. 11854105
  31. 11854105
Contact Seller

$67,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,750KM
VIN 1FT7W2BT5PEC63405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 29291P
  • Mileage 79,750 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XLT is a versatile and capable truck that excels in both performance and comfort. Its powerful engine options, advanced technology, and robust design make it an excellent choice for those who need a reliable and hardworking vehicle. Whether you're hauling heavy loads, navigating challenging terrain, or simply enjoying a drive, the F-250 SRW XLT is ready to meet your demands. The F-250 SRW XLT offers a level of refinement and practicality that sets it apart from the competition. The combination of Ford's engineering excellence and thoughtful design ensures that this truck not only performs exceptionally well but also provides a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. It's a vehicle that truly embodies the spirit of hard work and reliability, making it a trusted partner for any task

FEATURES OF THE 2023 FORD SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW XLT
  • 6-Passenger Seating

CONVENIENCE
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cruise Control
  • Power Driver Seat

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Rear View Camera
  • Roll Stability Control
  • Brake Assist
  • Hill Start Assist
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • Trailer Sway Control
  • Traction Control

TECHNOLOGY
  • 8-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • SiriusXM
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • USB Ports

PERFORMANCE
  • 6.7L V8 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2023 FORD SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2022 RAM 2500 LARAMIE- MONSTER RAM, OVER 30K IN ADS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 RAM 2500 LARAMIE- MONSTER RAM, OVER 30K IN ADS 6,895 KM $103,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Buick Encore GX ELVIS TRIBUTE CUSTOM EDITION-RARE, REMOTE START for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Buick Encore GX ELVIS TRIBUTE CUSTOM EDITION-RARE, REMOTE START 49,750 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD HIGH COUNTRY - CLEAN CARFAX!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD HIGH COUNTRY - CLEAN CARFAX!! 38,750 KM $85,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$67,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2023 Ford F-250