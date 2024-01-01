$67,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW XLT-LONGBOX DIESEL, WORKERS SPECIAL, CLEAN CARFAX!
2023 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW XLT-LONGBOX DIESEL, WORKERS SPECIAL, CLEAN CARFAX!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$67,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,750KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FT7W2BT5PEC63405
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 29291P
- Mileage 79,750 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XLT is a versatile and capable truck that excels in both performance and comfort. Its powerful engine options, advanced technology, and robust design make it an excellent choice for those who need a reliable and hardworking vehicle. Whether you're hauling heavy loads, navigating challenging terrain, or simply enjoying a drive, the F-250 SRW XLT is ready to meet your demands. The F-250 SRW XLT offers a level of refinement and practicality that sets it apart from the competition. The combination of Ford's engineering excellence and thoughtful design ensures that this truck not only performs exceptionally well but also provides a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. It's a vehicle that truly embodies the spirit of hard work and reliability, making it a trusted partner for any task
FEATURES OF THE 2023 FORD SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW XLT
CONVENIENCE
SAFETY FEATURES
TECHNOLOGY
PERFORMANCE
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2023 FORD SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
FEATURES OF THE 2023 FORD SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW XLT
- 6-Passenger Seating
CONVENIENCE
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Power Driver Seat
SAFETY FEATURES
- Rear View Camera
- Roll Stability Control
- Brake Assist
- Hill Start Assist
- Electronic Parking Brake
- Trailer Sway Control
- Traction Control
TECHNOLOGY
- 8-Inch Touch-Screen
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- SiriusXM
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM Stereo
- USB Ports
PERFORMANCE
- 6.7L V8 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2023 FORD SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
2022 RAM 2500 LARAMIE- MONSTER RAM, OVER 30K IN ADS 6,895 KM $103,999 + tax & lic
2020 Buick Encore GX ELVIS TRIBUTE CUSTOM EDITION-RARE, REMOTE START 49,750 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD HIGH COUNTRY - CLEAN CARFAX!! 38,750 KM $85,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$67,999
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2023 Ford F-250