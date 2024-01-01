Menu
Like new 2023 Ford F250, 6.75 box with a spacecap ready for work.

2023 Ford F-250

24,362 KM

Details

$69,900

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-250

XLT 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box

12000127

2023 Ford F-250

XLT 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box

Location

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

204-837-8372

$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,362KM
VIN 1FT7W2BN3PEC59872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LSE724
  • Mileage 24,362 KM

Vehicle Description

Like new 2023 Ford F250, 6.75' box with a spacecap ready for work.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

West Perimeter Auto Centre

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

204-837-8372

$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

West Perimeter Auto Centre

204-837-8372

2023 Ford F-250