$38,663+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Maverick
WITH TONNEAU COVER
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
Used
26,740KM
VIN 3FTTW8F97PRA46905
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 26,740 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
| One Owner, | Non Smoker, | Apple Carplay, | Android Auto, 400W Inverter w/USB Console Rear, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Removal, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Manual Passenger Seat, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: TBD, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 300A Standard, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Floor Liners w/o Carpet Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Mirror w/Body-Colour Skull Caps, Heated Seats, Heated Wiper Park, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, LED Box Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/6 Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Soft Vinyl Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Towing Hitch Receiver w/4-Pin Connector, Trip computer, XLT Luxury Package.
Area 51 2023 Ford Maverick XLT WITH TONNEAU COVER AWD EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2023 Ford Maverick