$74,990+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Transit
Passenger Wagon XL AWD | 12 Passenger | Trailer Tow Pack
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Dark Palazzo Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 26,720 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the versatility and comfort of our 2023 Ford Transit Passenger Wagon XL! This low-mileage AWD vehicle is perfect for large families or small businesses needing reliable group transportation.
- Spacious 12-passenger seating
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Trailer Tow Package for your hauling needs
- 3.5L 6-cylinder engine paired with smooth automatic transmission
- Advanced safety features including airbag occupancy sensors and Safety Canopy System
- Rain-detecting intermittent wipers for improved visibility
- Electric power-assist steering for effortless maneuverability
Visit Birchwood Ford today to explore this capable and comfortable Transit Passenger Wagon. Schedule a test drive to experience its impressive handling and versatility firsthand. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a vehicle that combines practicality with modern features!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
