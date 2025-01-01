Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the versatility and comfort of our 2023 Ford Transit Passenger Wagon XL! This low-mileage AWD vehicle is perfect for large families or small businesses needing reliable group transportation. - Spacious 12-passenger seating - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability - Trailer Tow Package for your hauling needs - 3.5L 6-cylinder engine paired with smooth automatic transmission - Advanced safety features including airbag occupancy sensors and Safety Canopy System - Rain-detecting intermittent wipers for improved visibility - Electric power-assist steering for effortless maneuverability Visit Birchwood Ford today to explore this capable and comfortable Transit Passenger Wagon. Schedule a test drive to experience its impressive handling and versatility firsthand. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Dont miss this opportunity to own a vehicle that combines practicality with modern features! Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2023 Ford Transit

26,720 KM

Details Description Features

$74,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Transit

Passenger Wagon XL AWD | 12 Passenger | Trailer Tow Pack

Watch This Vehicle
12085492

2023 Ford Transit

Passenger Wagon XL AWD | 12 Passenger | Trailer Tow Pack

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
Sale

$74,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
26,720KM
VIN 1FBAX9C8XPKB73999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Dark Palazzo Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,720 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the versatility and comfort of our 2023 Ford Transit Passenger Wagon XL! This low-mileage AWD vehicle is perfect for large families or small businesses needing reliable group transportation.

- Spacious 12-passenger seating
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Trailer Tow Package for your hauling needs
- 3.5L 6-cylinder engine paired with smooth automatic transmission
- Advanced safety features including airbag occupancy sensors and Safety Canopy System
- Rain-detecting intermittent wipers for improved visibility
- Electric power-assist steering for effortless maneuverability

Visit Birchwood Ford today to explore this capable and comfortable Transit Passenger Wagon. Schedule a test drive to experience its impressive handling and versatility firsthand. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a vehicle that combines practicality with modern features!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Interior

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Exterior

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Tires: 235/65R16C 121/119 R AS BSW

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab | 3.5L EcoBoost | Max Trailer Tow Pack for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab | 3.5L EcoBoost | Max Trailer Tow Pack 57,528 KM $46,960 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 7 Passenger | Leather | Heated Steering | Moonroof for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 7 Passenger | Leather | Heated Steering | Moonroof 30,333 KM $45,960 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT 5.0 Liter 4X4 Super Crew | Sport 502a Pack | Moonroof for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT 5.0 Liter 4X4 Super Crew | Sport 502a Pack | Moonroof 138,910 KM $40,868 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$74,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Transit