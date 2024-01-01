Menu
Clean CARFAX | Heated Front Seats | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | HD Rear Vision Camera | Remote Vehicle Start | Wireless Apple Carplay & Android Auto | All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report

2023 GMC Acadia

39,369 KM

Details Description Features

$40,060

+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Acadia

SLE | 2-year Maintenance Free |

2023 GMC Acadia

SLE | 2-year Maintenance Free |

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$40,060

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,369KM
VIN 1GKKNRLS9PZ242095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,369 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX | Heated Front Seats | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | HD Rear Vision Camera | Remote Vehicle Start | Wireless Apple Carplay & Android Auto |
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage drawer
Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 bottle holders in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total
Lamp Package, interior, deluxe
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Power outlet, 120-volt, 3-prong household style located on the rear of centre console
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Display, driver instrument information, 4.2" multi-colour
Engine air filtration monitor
Heater, electric, heating/defroster (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)
Power outlets one located in the centre stack under the climate controls and one located in the rear cargo area.
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
front passenger/child presence detector
Electronic Parking Brake
Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Rear seat reminder
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Traction Select FWD models feature Normal, Snow, Sport and Trailer/Tow (if equipped); AWD models feature 4x4 (AWD), 2x4 (AWD Disconnect), Sport, Off-Road and Trailer/Tow (if equipped)
Airbags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger; driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact; driver side knee; and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for all rows in outboard seating positions
Seat belts, front, height-adjustable

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE
Headlamps, LED
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Roof rails, brushed aluminum
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Antenna, body-colour, roof-mounted shark fin
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, manual-folding, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators

Media / Nav / Comm

Active noise cancellation
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,

Mechanical

Tool kit, road emergency
Emissions, federal requirements
E10 Fuel capable
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Suspension, Ride and Handling MacPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear
Engine control, stop/start system
GVWR, 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch
Brakes, front and rear, electric (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)
Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface
Exhaust, dual outlet with bright tips
Alternator, 220 amps (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System with All-Wheel Drive Disconnect

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

2023 GMC Acadia