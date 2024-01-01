$46,938+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Acadia
SLT | 2-year Maintenance Free |
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$46,938
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 14,991 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX | New Tires | Driver Convenience Package | Heated Seats | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | Dual Panel Sunroof
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2023 GMC Acadia SLT. With only 14,991 km on the odometer, this nearly-new SUV offers exceptional value for savvy buyers seeking a premium driving experience.
- Clean CARFAX report ensures peace of mind
- New tires for optimal performance and safety
- Driver Convenience Package for added comfort
- Heated seats for those chilly mornings
- Hands-free power liftgate for easy cargo loading
- Dual panel sunroof for an open-air experience
- AWD system with disconnect for improved efficiency
Experience the Acadia's impressive features for yourself. Schedule a test drive today at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC. Our team is ready to answer your questions and help you explore financing options. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and well-equipped SUV. Contact us now to start your journey with the 2023 GMC Acadia SLT.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Birchwood Chevrolet
+ taxes & licensing
204-837-5811