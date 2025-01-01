Menu
The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025

2023 GMC Acadia

27,201 KM

$45,865

+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Acadia

AT4

13055084

2023 GMC Acadia

AT4

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$45,865

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,201KM
VIN 1GKKNLLS8PZ190116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Blue Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # F6D8WY
  • Mileage 27,201 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
front passenger/child presence detector

Exterior

Fog Lamps
COMPACT SPARE

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Stabilitrak
Wheels
brakes
Door Locks
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tires
4-wheel disc
blackwall
Tire
Mirror
Wipers
deep-tinted (all windows
except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
front intermittent with washers
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
3-channel programmable
T135/70R18
17" front and rear
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
P255/65R17 all-terrain
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
front projector type
17" (43.2 cm) Gloss Black aluminum
frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger; driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact; driver side knee; and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for all rows in outboard seating positions

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

2023 GMC Acadia