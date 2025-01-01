Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the rugged versatility of the 2023 GMC Canyon Elevation! This lightly used truck combines power and comfort, perfect for both work and play. - 2.7L Turbo engine with 4WD capability - ProGrade Trailering System for enhanced towing - Spacious Crew Cab with Jet Black interior - 18 Dark Grey painted Aluminum wheels - StabiliTrak stability control system Ready to experience the Canyons capabilities? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our team is here to answer any questions and help you find the perfect truck for your needs. Dont miss this opportunity to own a versatile and reliable GMC Canyon! All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2023 GMC Canyon

25,211 KM

Details Description Features

$49,921

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 GMC Canyon

Elevation 2.7L Turbo | Local Truck

Watch This Vehicle
12574775

2023 GMC Canyon

Elevation 2.7L Turbo | Local Truck

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 12574775
  2. 12574775
  3. 12574775
  4. 12574775
  5. 12574775
  6. 12574775
  7. 12574775
  8. 12574775
  9. 12574775
  10. 12574775
  11. 12574775
  12. 12574775
  13. 12574775
  14. 12574775
  15. 12574775
  16. 12574775
  17. 12574775
  18. 12574775
  19. 12574775
  20. 12574775
  21. 12574775
  22. 12574775
  23. 12574775
  24. 12574775
  25. 12574775
Contact Seller
Sale

$49,921

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
25,211KM
VIN 1GTP6BEK6P1204177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,211 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the rugged versatility of the 2023 GMC Canyon Elevation! This lightly used truck combines power and comfort, perfect for both work and play.

- 2.7L Turbo engine with 4WD capability
- ProGrade Trailering System for enhanced towing
- Spacious Crew Cab with Jet Black interior
- 18" Dark Grey painted Aluminum wheels
- StabiliTrak stability control system

Ready to experience the Canyon's capabilities? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our team is here to answer any questions and help you find the perfect truck for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and reliable GMC Canyon!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Theft-deterrent system

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Wheels
brakes
Front
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Tires
Seat
4-wheel disc
blackwall
Tire
unauthorized entry
deep-tinted
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Black Recovery Hooks
Headlamp control
automatic on and off with automatic delay
spare P265/70R17SL all-season
mounted audio controls
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
265/65R18SL all-terrain
to help encourage safe driving behaviour.
rear 60/40 split-folding bench with storage
black wall
18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) Dark Grey painted Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 5.3L V8 | Bought & Serviced with Us for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 5.3L V8 | Bought & Serviced with Us 137,409 KM $33,845 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation 5.3L V8 | X31 and Upgraded Preferred Package for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation 5.3L V8 | X31 and Upgraded Preferred Package 126,451 KM $41,668 + tax & lic
Used 2013 GMC Savana Cargo Van RWD 2500 135
2013 GMC Savana Cargo Van RWD 2500 135" 73,521 KM $15,976 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,921

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2023 GMC Canyon