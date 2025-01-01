$49,921+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Canyon
Elevation 2.7L Turbo | Local Truck
2023 GMC Canyon
Elevation 2.7L Turbo | Local Truck
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$49,921
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 25,211 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the rugged versatility of the 2023 GMC Canyon Elevation! This lightly used truck combines power and comfort, perfect for both work and play.
- 2.7L Turbo engine with 4WD capability
- ProGrade Trailering System for enhanced towing
- Spacious Crew Cab with Jet Black interior
- 18" Dark Grey painted Aluminum wheels
- StabiliTrak stability control system
Ready to experience the Canyon's capabilities? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our team is here to answer any questions and help you find the perfect truck for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and reliable GMC Canyon!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Chevrolet
Birchwood Chevrolet
Call Dealer
204-837-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-837-5811