$49,999+ taxes & licensing
Elevation Convenience Package | Lease Return
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 9,023 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience rugged luxury with the 2023 GMC Canyon Elevation! This lightly used crew cab pickup combines power and comfort, perfect for both work and play.
Highlights:
- 2.7L 4-cylinder engine with 4WD capability
- Sleek Onyx Black exterior with Jet Black interior
- Advanced safety features including Teen Driver and StabiliTrak
- 18" Dark Grey painted Aluminum wheels
- Upgraded Convenience Package for added comfort
- Low mileage at just 9,023 km
Don't miss this opportunity to own a barely-broken-in Canyon. Reserve your test drive today at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through a seamless purchasing process. Experience the perfect blend of capability and comfort your adventure awaits!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Vehicle Features
