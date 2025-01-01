Menu
Experience rugged luxury with the 2023 GMC Canyon Elevation! This lightly used crew cab pickup combines power and comfort, perfect for both work and play. Highlights: - 2.7L 4-cylinder engine with 4WD capability - Sleek Onyx Black exterior with Jet Black interior - Advanced safety features including Teen Driver and StabiliTrak - 18 Dark Grey painted Aluminum wheels - Upgraded Convenience Package for added comfort - Low mileage at just 9,023 km Dont miss this opportunity to own a barely-broken-in Canyon. Reserve your test drive today at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through a seamless purchasing process. Experience the perfect blend of capability and comfort your adventure awaits! All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

9,023 KM

Details Description Features

$49,999

Elevation Convenience Package | Lease Return

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$49,999

Used
9,023KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,023 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Theft-deterrent system

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Wheels
brakes
Front
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Tires
Seat
4-wheel disc
blackwall
Tire
unauthorized entry
deep-tinted
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Black Recovery Hooks
Headlamp control
automatic on and off with automatic delay
spare P265/70R17SL all-season
mounted audio controls
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
265/65R18SL all-terrain
to help encourage safe driving behaviour.
rear 60/40 split-folding bench with storage
black wall
18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) Dark Grey painted Aluminum

