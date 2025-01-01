$48,949+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Canyon
Elevation 2.7L Turbo | Clean CARFAX
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$48,949
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 29,034 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience rugged versatility with our 2023 GMC Canyon Elevation! This nearly-new truck offers the perfect blend of power and comfort, ready for your next adventure.
Highlights:
- Low mileage at just 29,034 km
- Powerful 2.7L Turbo engine with 4WD capability
- Spacious Crew Cab design with seating for 5
- 18" Dark Grey painted Aluminum wheels
- All-terrain tires for enhanced off-road performance
- StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance
Ready to elevate your driving experience? Reserve your test drive today or start your purchase online. Our team at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC is here to answer any questions and guide you through a seamless buying process. Don't miss out on this exceptional Canyon contact us now!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
