Experience rugged versatility with our 2023 GMC Canyon Elevation! This nearly-new truck offers the perfect blend of power and comfort, ready for your next adventure. Highlights: - Low mileage at just 29,034 km - Powerful 2.7L Turbo engine with 4WD capability - Spacious Crew Cab design with seating for 5 - 18 Dark Grey painted Aluminum wheels - All-terrain tires for enhanced off-road performance - StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance Ready to elevate your driving experience? Reserve your test drive today or start your purchase online. Our team at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC is here to answer any questions and guide you through a seamless buying process. Dont miss out on this exceptional Canyon contact us now! All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

VIN 1GTP6BEK4P1168912

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,034 KM

Experience rugged versatility with our 2023 GMC Canyon Elevation! This nearly-new truck offers the perfect blend of power and comfort, ready for your next adventure.

Highlights:
- Low mileage at just 29,034 km
- Powerful 2.7L Turbo engine with 4WD capability
- Spacious Crew Cab design with seating for 5
- 18" Dark Grey painted Aluminum wheels
- All-terrain tires for enhanced off-road performance
- StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance

Ready to elevate your driving experience? Reserve your test drive today or start your purchase online. Our team at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC is here to answer any questions and guide you through a seamless buying process. Don't miss out on this exceptional Canyon contact us now!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Steering Wheel Controls
Theft-deterrent system

Four Wheel Drive

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Wheels
brakes
Front
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Tires
Seat
4-wheel disc
blackwall
Tire
unauthorized entry
deep-tinted
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Black Recovery Hooks
Headlamp control
automatic on and off with automatic delay
spare P265/70R17SL all-season
mounted audio controls
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
265/65R18SL all-terrain
to help encourage safe driving behaviour.
rear 60/40 split-folding bench with storage
black wall
18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) Dark Grey painted Aluminum

