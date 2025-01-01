2023 GMC Savana

Steering

Stabilitrak

MIRRORS

BLACK

brakes

4-wheel antilock

Tires

manual-folding

4-wheel disc

blackwall

Vehicle

Wipers

outside heated power-adjustable

Tow/haul mode selector

PASS-Key III

traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system

front LT245/75R16E all-season

rear LT245/75R16E all-season

instrument panel-mounted

front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers

seat-mounted side-impact for driver and right-front passenger and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for 1-row coverage with (ZX1) driver only high-back bucket seat or (ZX2) driver and right-front passenger high-back bucket seats