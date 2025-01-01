$42,828+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Savana
Cargo Van RWD 2500 155" Clean CARFAX | New Brakes
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$42,828
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black/Medium Dark Pewter
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 76,798 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the versatile 2023 GMC Savana Cargo Van, your reliable partner for all your business needs. This well-maintained used vehicle offers ample space and practical features to enhance your work efficiency.
Key Highlights:
- Spacious full-size cargo van with 155" wheelbase
- Powerful 4.3L 6-cylinder engine with rear-wheel drive
- Automatic transmission for smooth operation
- StabiliTrak system for improved stability and traction control
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for on-the-go connectivity
- Heated power-adjustable exterior mirrors for enhanced visibility
- Tow/haul mode selector for versatile hauling options
Experience the GMC Savana Cargo Van's capabilities firsthand. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive or explore financing options. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect commercial vehicle solution for your business.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.


Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Power Options
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
204-837-5811