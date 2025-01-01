Menu
Account
Sign In
Discover the versatile 2023 GMC Savana Cargo Van, your reliable partner for all your business needs. This well-maintained used vehicle offers ample space and practical features to enhance your work efficiency. Key Highlights: - Spacious full-size cargo van with 155 wheelbase - Powerful 4.3L 6-cylinder engine with rear-wheel drive - Automatic transmission for smooth operation - StabiliTrak system for improved stability and traction control - Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for on-the-go connectivity - Heated power-adjustable exterior mirrors for enhanced visibility - Tow/haul mode selector for versatile hauling options Experience the GMC Savana Cargo Vans capabilities firsthand. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive or explore financing options. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect commercial vehicle solution for your business. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2023 GMC Savana

76,798 KM

Details Description Features

$42,828

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 GMC Savana

Cargo Van RWD 2500 155" Clean CARFAX | New Brakes

Watch This Vehicle
12658383

2023 GMC Savana

Cargo Van RWD 2500 155" Clean CARFAX | New Brakes

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 12658383
  2. 12658383
  3. 12658383
  4. 12658383
  5. 12658383
  6. 12658383
  7. 12658383
  8. 12658383
  9. 12658383
  10. 12658383
  11. 12658383
  12. 12658383
  13. 12658383
  14. 12658383
  15. 12658383
  16. 12658383
  17. 12658383
  18. 12658383
  19. 12658383
  20. 12658383
  21. 12658383
  22. 12658383
  23. 12658383
  24. 12658383
  25. 12658383
Contact Seller
Sale

$42,828

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,798KM
VIN 1GTW7BFP5P1128986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Medium Dark Pewter
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,798 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the versatile 2023 GMC Savana Cargo Van, your reliable partner for all your business needs. This well-maintained used vehicle offers ample space and practical features to enhance your work efficiency.

Key Highlights:
- Spacious full-size cargo van with 155" wheelbase
- Powerful 4.3L 6-cylinder engine with rear-wheel drive
- Automatic transmission for smooth operation
- StabiliTrak system for improved stability and traction control
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for on-the-go connectivity
- Heated power-adjustable exterior mirrors for enhanced visibility
- Tow/haul mode selector for versatile hauling options

Experience the GMC Savana Cargo Van's capabilities firsthand. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive or explore financing options. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect commercial vehicle solution for your business.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Power Options

Power

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS

Interior

Theft-deterrent system

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
MIRRORS
BLACK
brakes
4-wheel antilock
Tires
manual-folding
4-wheel disc
blackwall
Vehicle
Wipers
outside heated power-adjustable
Tow/haul mode selector
PASS-Key III
traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system
front LT245/75R16E all-season
rear LT245/75R16E all-season
instrument panel-mounted
front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers
seat-mounted side-impact for driver and right-front passenger and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for 1-row coverage with (ZX1) driver only high-back bucket seat or (ZX2) driver and right-front passenger high-back bucket seats
and 2-row coverage with (ZP6) 5-passenger Savana Crew Van Package (Always use seat belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2023 GMC Terrain SLE Sunroof & Safety Package for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 GMC Terrain SLE Sunroof & Safety Package 61,623 KM $32,248 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Z71 Z71 Midnight Edition | LOW KMs for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Z71 Z71 Midnight Edition | LOW KMs 20,594 KM $43,421 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 7 Passenger | Local Trade for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 7 Passenger | Local Trade 84,119 KM $29,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,828

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2023 GMC Savana