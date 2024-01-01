Menu
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali

Technology Package | Denali Reserve Package | Power Sunroof | Heated Steering Wheel | Wireless Charging | Heated Seats | GMC Multi Pro Tailgate

Experience the pinnacle of truck luxury with this 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali. This gently used powerhouse combines rugged capability with sophisticated comfort, perfect for the discerning driver who demands the best of both worlds.

- Advanced 6.2L V8 engine paired with 4WD for unmatched performance
- GMC Multi Pro Tailgate for enhanced versatility and convenience
- Luxurious Jet Black interior with heated front and rear seats
- Cutting-edge Technology Package for seamless connectivity
- Denali Reserve Package elevating your driving experience
- Power sunroof for an open-air feel on your adventures
- Wireless charging to keep your devices powered on the go

Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium truck that exceeds expectations. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to experience the Sierra 1500 Denali firsthand. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your next level of truck ownership awaits!

All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

58,472 KM

$71,034

+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali | 2-year Maintenance Free |

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali | 2-year Maintenance Free |

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$71,034

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,472KM
VIN 3GTUUGEL9PG102890

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,472 KM

Technology Package | Denali Reserve Package | Power Sunroof | Heated Steering Wheel | Wireless Charging | Heated Seats | GMC Multi Pro Tailgate
Experience the pinnacle of truck luxury with this 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali. This gently used powerhouse combines rugged capability with sophisticated comfort, perfect for the discerning driver who demands the best of both worlds.

- Advanced 6.2L V8 engine paired with 4WD for unmatched performance
- GMC Multi Pro Tailgate for enhanced versatility and convenience
- Luxurious Jet Black interior with heated front and rear seats
- Cutting-edge Technology Package for seamless connectivity
- Denali Reserve Package elevating your driving experience
- Power sunroof for an open-air feel on your adventures
- Wireless charging to keep your devices powered on the go

Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium truck that exceeds expectations. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to experience the Sierra 1500 Denali firsthand. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your next level of truck ownership awaits!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Steering Wheel Controls
STEERING WHEEL
Garage door transmitter
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start

Brake Assist
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
TRAILER SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT

Clock

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Hill Descent Control
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Tow Hooks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

HEATED

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

$71,034

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2023 GMC Sierra 1500