Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$71,034
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 58,472 KM
Vehicle Description
Technology Package | Denali Reserve Package | Power Sunroof | Heated Steering Wheel | Wireless Charging | Heated Seats | GMC Multi Pro Tailgate
Experience the pinnacle of truck luxury with this 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali. This gently used powerhouse combines rugged capability with sophisticated comfort, perfect for the discerning driver who demands the best of both worlds.
- Advanced 6.2L V8 engine paired with 4WD for unmatched performance
- GMC Multi Pro Tailgate for enhanced versatility and convenience
- Luxurious Jet Black interior with heated front and rear seats
- Cutting-edge Technology Package for seamless connectivity
- Denali Reserve Package elevating your driving experience
- Power sunroof for an open-air feel on your adventures
- Wireless charging to keep your devices powered on the go
Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium truck that exceeds expectations. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to experience the Sierra 1500 Denali firsthand. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your next level of truck ownership awaits!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
