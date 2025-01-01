$60,038+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation Elevation Premium Package
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation Elevation Premium Package
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$60,038
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 44,201 KM
Vehicle Description
Sierra Safety Plus Package | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Wireless Charging | HD Surround Vision | Off Road Suspension
Discover the perfect blend of power and sophistication with this lightly used 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation. With only 44,201 km on the odometer, this truck is ready for many more adventures.
- Powerful 5.3L V8 engine paired with 4WD capability
- Sleek Onyx Black exterior with Jet Black interior
- 20" high gloss Black painted aluminum wheels for a bold stance
- Heated power front seats with memory function
- Remote engine start for convenience in any weather
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Wi-Fi hotspot capability for staying connected on the go
- Advanced safety features including electronic stability control
Experience the Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC difference today. Whether you're ready to start your purchase, need more information, or want to schedule a test drive, our team is here to assist you. Visit our website or contact us directly to take the next step in making this impressive Sierra 1500 yours.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Security
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Chevrolet
Birchwood Chevrolet
Call Dealer
204-837-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-837-5811