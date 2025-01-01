Menu
Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,201 KM

Vehicle Description

Sierra Safety Plus Package | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Wireless Charging | HD Surround Vision | Off Road Suspension
Discover the perfect blend of power and sophistication with this lightly used 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation. With only 44,201 km on the odometer, this truck is ready for many more adventures.

- Powerful 5.3L V8 engine paired with 4WD capability
- Sleek Onyx Black exterior with Jet Black interior
- 20" high gloss Black painted aluminum wheels for a bold stance
- Heated power front seats with memory function
- Remote engine start for convenience in any weather
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Wi-Fi hotspot capability for staying connected on the go
- Advanced safety features including electronic stability control

Experience the Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC difference today. Whether you're ready to start your purchase, need more information, or want to schedule a test drive, our team is here to assist you. Visit our website or contact us directly to take the next step in making this impressive Sierra 1500 yours.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
STEERING WHEEL
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Exterior

Tow Hooks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps

Comfort

HEATED

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Mechanical

Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Wheels
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) 6-spoke High gloss Black painted aluminum
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

