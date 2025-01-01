Menu
Local Trade | X31 Off Road Package | Assist Step | Tonneau Cover | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Wireless Charging | Experience rugged elegance with this 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation. This low-mileage beauty combines power and comfort, perfect for both urban driving and off-road adventures. Key Features: - X31 Off Road Package for enhanced performance - 5.3L V8 engine with 4WD capability - 20 High gloss Black painted aluminum wheels - Heated front seats and steering wheel - Dual-zone automatic climate control - LED fog lamps - Auto-locking rear differential Dont miss out on this exceptional truck.

32,556 KM

Elevation 5.3L V8 | Bought & Serviced with Us

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

32,556KM
VIN 3GTUUCED2PG267746

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,556 KM

Local Trade | X31 Off Road Package | Assist Step | Tonneau Cover | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Wireless Charging |
Experience rugged elegance with this 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation. This low-mileage beauty combines power and comfort, perfect for both urban driving and off-road adventures.

Key Features:
- X31 Off Road Package for enhanced performance
- 5.3L V8 engine with 4WD capability
- 20" High gloss Black painted aluminum wheels
- Heated front seats and steering wheel
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- LED fog lamps
- Auto-locking rear differential

Don't miss out on this exceptional truck. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the Sierra's capabilities firsthand. Our expert team is ready to answer your questions and guide you through the purchase process. Take the first step towards owning this versatile and stylish Sierra 1500 your perfect companion for work and play.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
STEERING WHEEL
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Theft-deterrent system

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
Auto-locking rear differential

Safety

Airbags

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
Wheels
Recovery Hooks
BLACK
brakes
Front
steering column
LED
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Seating
electric power steering (EPS) assist
unauthorized entry
deep-tinted
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
rack-and-pinion
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
frame-mounted
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
driver 10-way power including lumbar
manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) 6-spoke High gloss Black painted aluminum
HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER

