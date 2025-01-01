$61,367+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation 5.3L V8 | Bought & Serviced with Us
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation 5.3L V8 | Bought & Serviced with Us
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$61,367
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 32,556 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade | X31 Off Road Package | Assist Step | Tonneau Cover | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Wireless Charging |
Experience rugged elegance with this 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation. This low-mileage beauty combines power and comfort, perfect for both urban driving and off-road adventures.
Key Features:
- X31 Off Road Package for enhanced performance
- 5.3L V8 engine with 4WD capability
- 20" High gloss Black painted aluminum wheels
- Heated front seats and steering wheel
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- LED fog lamps
- Auto-locking rear differential
Don't miss out on this exceptional truck. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the Sierra's capabilities firsthand. Our expert team is ready to answer your questions and guide you through the purchase process. Take the first step towards owning this versatile and stylish Sierra 1500 your perfect companion for work and play.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Chevrolet
Birchwood Chevrolet
Call Dealer
204-837-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-837-5811