Menu
Account
Sign In
Unleash the power of the 2023 GMC Sierra 2500HD AT4 - a robust, diesel-powered workhorse ready to tackle any challenge. With its impressive 6.6L 8-cylinder engine and 4WD capability, this truck is built for both work and play. Key Features: - Powerful 6.6L Diesel Engine - Accident-Free History - Sunroof for Open-Air Adventures - Heated Front and Rear Seats for Year-Round Comfort - Advanced Trailering Technology - Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability Experience the perfect blend of rugged capability and refined comfort. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and feel the power for yourself. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you start your journey with this exceptional truck. Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a vehicle thats as hardworking as you are. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2023 GMC Sierra 2500

46,074 KM

Details Description Features

$84,181

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 GMC Sierra 2500

HD AT4 6.6L Diesel | Sunroof | Clean CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle
12726954

2023 GMC Sierra 2500

HD AT4 6.6L Diesel | Sunroof | Clean CARFAX

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$84,181

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,074KM
VIN 1GT19PEY2PF200662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black with Kalahari accents
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,074 KM

Vehicle Description

Unleash the power of the 2023 GMC Sierra 2500HD AT4 - a robust, diesel-powered workhorse ready to tackle any challenge. With its impressive 6.6L 8-cylinder engine and 4WD capability, this truck is built for both work and play.

Key Features:
- Powerful 6.6L Diesel Engine
- Accident-Free History
- Sunroof for Open-Air Adventures
- Heated Front and Rear Seats for Year-Round Comfort
- Advanced Trailering Technology
- Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability

Experience the perfect blend of rugged capability and refined comfort. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and feel the power for yourself. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you start your journey with this exceptional truck. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a vehicle that's as hardworking as you are.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Tow Hooks
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Spray-in Bed Liner
Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel

Interior

STEERING WHEEL
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start

Comfort

HEATED

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L AWD LOW KMs | Local Trade for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L AWD LOW KMs | Local Trade 71,201 KM $21,393 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT Auto | Heated Leather | SUPER LOW KMs for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT Auto | Heated Leather | SUPER LOW KMs 58,660 KM $27,725 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 6.2L V8 | New Tires and Brakes for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 6.2L V8 | New Tires and Brakes 76,494 KM $55,016 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$84,181

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2023 GMC Sierra 2500