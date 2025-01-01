2023 GMC Sierra 2500

$84,181+ taxes & licensing
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$84,181
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black with Kalahari accents
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 46,074 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash the power of the 2023 GMC Sierra 2500HD AT4 - a robust, diesel-powered workhorse ready to tackle any challenge. With its impressive 6.6L 8-cylinder engine and 4WD capability, this truck is built for both work and play.
Key Features:
- Powerful 6.6L Diesel Engine
- Accident-Free History
- Sunroof for Open-Air Adventures
- Heated Front and Rear Seats for Year-Round Comfort
- Advanced Trailering Technology
- Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability
Experience the perfect blend of rugged capability and refined comfort. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and feel the power for yourself. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you start your journey with this exceptional truck. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a vehicle that's as hardworking as you are.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
